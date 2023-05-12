Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #39: 5/12 vs. Giants

Today's Lineups GIANTS DIAMONDBACKS LaMonte Wade - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Thairo Estrada - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B J.D. Davis - 3B Corbin Carroll - RF Joc Pederson - DH Christian Walker - 1B Mitch Haniger - LF Evan Longoria - DH Michael Conforto - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Casey Schmitt - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Blake Sabol - C Gabriel Moreno - C Brett Wisely - CF Dominic Fletcher - CF Alex Wood - LHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno.

Placed LHP Joe Mantiply (strained right hamstring) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive May 9).

Theo Mackie reports, “Mantiply says he’s expecting to be back in 3-4 weeks if all goes well. Hamstring tweak happened on a warm up pitch last night.” Also of note tonight, Jeff Banister will be playing the role of Diamondbacks’ manager this evening, because Torey Lovullo is attending the graduation of his son Connor at NAU. So don’t freak out!

Pitching so far

38 games in to the season, the D-backs pitching staff are 20-18, despite having an ERA of 4.85. As we spoke about in last night’s Gameday Thread, this is likely because the offense has been propping things up. You can see this, because that 4.85 ERA is actually identical to the one the team posted over the first 38 games in their 2004 campaign. That version of the Diamondbacks were 15-23 (and it only went downhill from there). The previous highest ERA to this point with a winning record, is the 4.56 ERA Arizona had in 2005, when they were 22-16. The ERA this season is close to a run higher than they had at this point last year, when the D-backs had 3.90 ERA, and an 18-20 record.

Of course, the team ERA would be a lot higher if it wasn’t for Zac Gallen. That stands out in particular, in the fact that the 2023 D-backs have four shutouts: all of them, you will not be surprised to hear, in Gallen starts. The last time the D-backs had as many as four shutouts in their first 38 games, was all the way back in 2009. Another interesting thing that stands out is, the D-backs have only allowed nine unearned runs so far. That’s half the comparable tally of last year, and the lowest figure through 38 games since 2018. They also have yet to issue a single intentional walk: the Diamondbacks are the only team in the majors who can still say that. Mind you, they’ve only received one: to Geraldo Perdomo, of all people!