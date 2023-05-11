Zac Gallen and Lourdes Gurriell T-shirts

It’s been a while, but we have some hot new shirts from BreakingT to share with you, just in time for the D-backs’ surge back to the top of the NL West (hey, we can all hope). As ever, BreakingT offers the following:
Zac Gallen shirt
If you see the rec specs in Arizona, it’s already too late!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. shirt
Check out the whole line here
Let’s just hope Lourdes and Zac can avoid the Breaking T curse, given that among their other recent shirts for the D-backs include ones for Seth Beer (DFA’d), Kyle Lewis (on the IL) and Madison Bumgarner (enjoying a slow boat-ride to Greenland). [We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]
