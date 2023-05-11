Snake Bytes 5/11: Expecting a Win. Earning the Loss.

[AZS] D-backs ‘frustrated’ after dropping winnable series against the Marlins

Frustration (noun): the feeling of being upset or annoyed, especially because of inability to change or achieve something.

That was the word of the day for the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) following a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins (19-19) on Wednesday afternoon.

The defeat dropped Arizona another half-game back from the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) and marked just the second home series of six lost by the D-backs this season.

[SI] Ninth inning bites D-backs again in 5-4 loss to Marlins

The Miami Marlins hit a double off Andrew Chafin to start the top of the ninth inning and one out later Miguel Castro gave up a double to Joey Wendle, allowing the go ahead run to score in a 5-4 Diamondbacks loss. The Marlins won two of three here in Chase Field and won two of three in Miami to take the season series 4-2. Today was the fourth time in five games the Diamondbacks bullpen has given up runs in the ninth inning.

[MLB] Marlins make MLB history with one victory vs D-backs

But the 2023 Marlins are another story. Joey Wendle knocked the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning as the Marlins rallied to beat the D-backs, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field.

In doing so, Miami improved to 12-0 in one-run games in 2023, surpassing the 1972 Mets for the most consecutive wins in games decided by one run in AL/NL history.

[AZC] Marlins score in 9th, edge Diamondbacks in series finale

The Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas slammed his helmet on the ground beside home plate, then trudged back to the dugout in the fifth inning. His reaction to a called third strike seemed emblematic of the Diamondbacks’ frustrations on Wednesday afternoon.

“We lost to a team that we felt like we should beat,” Rojas said after the Diamondbacks dropped a 5-4 decision to the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.

[SI] Brent Strom explains ‘amicable divorce’ with Madison Bumgarner

Strom said this was a tough topic to discuss as in the past “We kind of danced around the raindrops a little bit. I have a great deal of respect for this guy and what he did. A lot of times I think highly successful people are resistant to change.”

Strom said the changes he tried to make just didn’t take and they had an “Amicable Divorce”. Those changes included attempts to work on the mechanical side and then on pitch selection, but they just couldn’t get off the mark.

[AZS] D-backs, Avnet surprise 14 STEM students with $250K in scholarships

The donations are part of a four-year, $1 million commitment from Avnet and the Diamondbacks to support STEM students who are first-generation or low-income scholars.

Avnet, a global electronics/technology company, signed a multi-year deal with the D-backs to have their “A” logo as a patch on the sleeves of the team’s uniforms starting this season.

Baseball News:

[MLBTR] Royals receiving trade interest in Aroldis Chapman

So long as he’s healthy and still performing in four to six weeks, Chapman figures to be a very popular target. The Royals could also market Barlow, who has a season and a half of remaining arbitration control, and impending free agent southpaw Amir Garrett.

[Ballpark Digest] Long-shot Orlando MLB ballpark plan unveiled

Veteran sports operator Pat Williams unveiled a proposal for a $1.7-billion Orlando MLB ballpark development backed by a huge government spend–a proposal that will never happen while the Tampa Bay Rays continue to exist.

Williams is a former MiLB front office worker, inspirational speaker and disciple of the late Bill Veeck. As GM of the Philadelphia 76ers, he was key to Orlando landing the NBA’s Magic. So he brings some credibility to the proposal.

[MLB] Justin Verlander gets win over Reds, beats every MLB team

“I was still making some mechanical adjustments, trying to get my timing and everything,” said Verlander, who picked up his first victory with the Mets. “I made a few little minor tweaks during the game, especially there in the third inning, that all of a sudden felt right, and I just kind of went from there and kept that feel.”