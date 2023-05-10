Marlins 6 @ Diamondbacks 2

Record: 20-16, NL West Position: 2nd 1.5 GB LAD and 1.0 ahead of SD

Today's Lineups MARLINS DIAMONDBACKS Jazz Chisholm - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Jorge Soler - DH Emmanuel Rivera - DH Luis Arraez - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Bryan De La Cruz - LF Christian Walker - 1B Jesus Sanchez - RF Evan Longoria - 3B Yuli Gurriel - 1B Corbin Carroll - CF Joey Wendle - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Nick Fortes - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jon Berti - 3B Dominic Fletcher - RF Jesus Luzardo - LHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

So I missed the first half inning finishing Netflix’s “Seven Kings Must Die.” From a quick glance, I made the right choice to not save the final 20 minutes of the movie for after the game. It may have hit different. Speaking of hits...

The bad news about the top of first is Jazz singled, stole a base and scored on an Arraez single. Then Sanchez doubled to give the fans a scare early. But Pfaadt managed to pitch his way around second and third. Marte, Rivera, and Gurriel couldn’t muster anything of note for the bottom half, so the game marched on!

The second was less kind to our Rookie of Note. After two quick outs, Berti doubled, Jazz Walked and Soler homered to DEEEEEEEEEEEP center field. Arraez got a little greedy though and popped out immediately after the homerun to end the inning. After Luzardo struck Walker out, Longoria laced a double down the left field line (it says a lot about the youth, speed and baserunning savvy on this team that I thought it could be a triple for a brief second before they showed Longo “running”). Carroll grounded out but pushed Longo to third for Ahmed, who popped out on one pitch...

Pfaadt actually pitched a 1,2,3 inning in the third! Nothing of note occurred. It was blissful. Moreno did his best to get on by lining one off Luzardo’s glove, but Wendle played it excellently and narrowly beat Gabby to the bag with his throw. Fletcher then struck out on a check swing, but Marte hit a nice double to the left center wall. But Rivera popped out to right, again ending an Arizona opportunity.

Pfaadt’s part of the fourth was over nearly before I saw any of it because I needed a bathroom break. Apparently, it was pretty effective. I saw one very long fly out to the pool/Carroll by Berti. Gurriel struck out looking before Walker Walked (I will always love typing those two words together; it makes me smile). Longo then singled him to second. Carroll grounded to second and Arraez chose to get Longo at second, leaving runners on the corners for Ahmed. He singled to left, scoring Walker this time! Moreno worked a nice walk to load the bases for Fletcher, who bounced out to short.

Jazz earned a long walk to end Pfaadt’s 7 out streak. Soler then homered again to the same spot (little less far). Ahmed then helped Pfaadt out by making a phenomenal jumping/diving grab on a should-be Arraez single. De La Cruz then singled to center; Carroll attempted to make a sliding catch and failed, but didn’t let the ball get passed him. Sanchez then grounded into a double play, ending the inning. Marte managed to strike out and Rivera flew out to right before Gurriel slowly grounded to short. So slowly in fact he beat the throw for an infield single. But Walker couldn’t capitalize, flying out to right.

Kevin Ginkel replaced Pfaadt for the sixth. He got YGurriel to ground out to second, Wendle to strike out, and Forte to ground out to second as well. A rare clean inning for Mr. Ginkel! Longoria flew out to center (Jazz nearly misplayed it but succeeded in the end). Carroll then punched a single on the ground to left. Ahmed lifted a ball to deep left field, but got just under it for out number two. Moreno singled to center though! Sadly Fletcher wasn’t up to the challenge, weakly grounding out to shortstop.

The top of the seventh was easy. Three fairly quick outs for Ginkel. Brazoban replaced Luzardo for the fish. His first inning was easy as well.

Ginkel pitched into the eighth, apparently the first time he’d come out for a third inning in his career. He got the first outs easily before Sanchez doubled down the left field line, ending his night. Despite the hit, there is nothing to be angry about in this outing; Ginkel came out and did more than anyone could have expected from him! Well done Kevin. McGough replaced him and got Gurriel out on one pitch! Matt Barnes came in for B8. Walker popped out before Longoria homered to left. Carroll followed up with a ground out to first. Ahmed then singled to right to keep the inning alive for Moreno to ground out to second.

McGough stayed on the mound and handled the ninth inning without issue. Berti got a single, but Moreno threw him out stealing second. Dylan Floro on to get the final outs of the game. Fletcher singled to left. Marte grounded out to shortstop on the second base side, advancing Fletcher to second. Pavin then singled to right, Fletcher to third. Buuuuuuuuut Gurriel grounded into a game-ending double play.

Conclusion

This was not a fun game. There were highlights. Longoria and Ahmed both showed life in the field and in the box. Ginkel had what may be the best outing of his career. But Pfaadt threw his second consecutive stinker (I am still not worried, but it does suck), and Arizona was carved up by a guy Miami received for Starling Marte a year after we got a bucket of used baseballs for him from them.

Comment of the Day Poll

There really weren’t any comments worth highlighting when I gave up on the GDT (top of the fifth), so how about a poll instead? One about Pfaadt that encapsulates the negativity surrounding his debut week.

Poll What should be done about Brandon Pfaadt? Let him develop at the Major League level

Demote him to Reno and hope he figures something out

Trade him for whatever we can get, he’s washed

I really just wanna participate, but have no opinion because its been two disappointing starts

0% Demote him to Reno and hope he figures something out (0 votes)

0% Trade him for whatever we can get, he’s washed (0 votes)

0 votes total

Uhtrid of Bebbanburg: Jorge Soler (WPA 25.2%)

Finnan the Irishman: Jesus Luzardo (WPA 16.1%)

King Alfred: Kevin Ginkel (WPA 1.7%)

Ubba Ragnarsson: Brandon Pfaadt (WPA -31.7%)

Merrill Kelly will welcome Edward Cabrera to Chase Field for a 12:40pm local start time.