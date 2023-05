The Diamondbacks have won the series against Colorado. But at what cost? Corbin Carroll is ‘day to day’ with a contusion on his knee and the 3rd game of the series wrecked havoc on starter Ryne Nelson. The team is off to Texas where they face the pretty-decent Rangers in a 2 game series with Gallen getting the ball this evening. Hopefully Perdomo and the boys can keep the hits rollin’. In the meantime, allow me to rollout the memes. Enjoy.

OC:

Found Memes: