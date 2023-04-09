 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes: 4/9 Happy Easter!

By Justin27
Syndication: The Daily Herald Liam Kennedy / The Daily Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team News


Alek Thomas leads 17-hit attack in Diamondbacks’ win over Dodgers

“He has been grinding and working and just staying with it. I’ve been telling you guys for the past couple of days, with his plate discipline, his ability to lay off pitches that are troublesome to any hitter, he was doing that,” Lovullo said of Thomas. “And then he started to square up some baseballs. It’s easy to get frustrated. And he did. He just kept with it.”
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/08/diamondbacks-daily-news-game-day-updates-vs-dodgers-saturday/70086155007/

Alek Thomas Stars in D-backs Thumping of the Dodgers

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-defeat-dodgers-12-8

D-backs lineup takes another leap in commanding victory over Dodgers

https://arizonasports.com/story/3519188/d-backs-lineup-takes-another-leap-in-commanding-victory-over-dodgers/

Diamondbacks face looming rotation decision after Zach Davies’ injury

“It wasn’t an elbow or a shoulder, so we’re very thankful for that, but those oblique strains, they’re a menace,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “They take a little bit of time to work through and get over. … I don’t know what the situation is, but he’s going to miss some time. It’s going to be weeks.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/08/dbacks-face-looming-rotation-decision-after-zach-davies-injury/70096043007/

Drey Jameson’s Role Evolving Into High Leverage Reliever

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/drey-jamesons-role-evolving-into-high-leverage-reliever

D-backs place Kyle Lewis on IL with illness, recall Pavin Smith

https://arizonasports.com/story/3519136/d-backs-place-kyle-lewis-on-il-with-illness-recall-pavin-smith/

Before yesterday’s game...


After yesterday’s game....


Other Baseball


Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas threw a no-hitter and lost 7-5

Chattanooga Lookouts score seven runs in one inning, without recording a hit, in unusual game

https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/double-a-rocket-city-trash-pandas-threw-a-no-hitter-and-lost-7-5/

Another article
https://www.mlb.com/news/double-a-chattanooga-no-hit-scores-7-to-win?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage

No. 300! Arenado joins milestone homer club

https://www.mlb.com/news/nolan-arenado-hits-300th-career-home-run

Rays (8-0!) chasing mark not seen in 84 years

“When you’re winning games like this, a lot of things have got to be going well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “So I think we’re all pretty impressed with every facet of it.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/rays-hit-3-home-runs-to-blow-out-a-s-and-start-8-0


Fun early season stats so far in 2023

https://www.mlb.com/news/fun-mlb-early-season-stats-in-2023


Anything Goes

This day in history:
Robert E. Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, in 1865.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/april-9

This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/April_9

The concept of the Easter bunny giving eggs and candies traces its origin in Germany.

The first written document of the said tradition appeared in the 16th century. By the 1700s, Dutch immigrants brought the bunny ideas to the United States when they settled in Pennsylvania.

The first recorded use of decorated Easter eggs was in the 13th century.

The rising of Jesus from the tomb is associated with the emergence of new from an egg’s shell. Eventually, it evolved into an official symbol of the Resurrection.

The tradition of egg painting is called the ‘Pysanka’.

It traces its origin from Ukraine and involves the use of dyes and wax in giving the egg color.


Happy Easter!

