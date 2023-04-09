Snake Bytes: 4/9 Happy Easter!

Team News



Alek Thomas leads 17-hit attack in Diamondbacks’ win over Dodgers

“He has been grinding and working and just staying with it. I’ve been telling you guys for the past couple of days, with his plate discipline, his ability to lay off pitches that are troublesome to any hitter, he was doing that,” Lovullo said of Thomas. “And then he started to square up some baseballs. It’s easy to get frustrated. And he did. He just kept with it.”

Alek Thomas Stars in D-backs Thumping of the Dodgers

D-backs lineup takes another leap in commanding victory over Dodgers

Diamondbacks face looming rotation decision after Zach Davies’ injury

“It wasn’t an elbow or a shoulder, so we’re very thankful for that, but those oblique strains, they’re a menace,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “They take a little bit of time to work through and get over. … I don’t know what the situation is, but he’s going to miss some time. It’s going to be weeks.”

Drey Jameson’s Role Evolving Into High Leverage Reliever

D-backs place Kyle Lewis on IL with illness, recall Pavin Smith

Before yesterday’s game...

Alek Thomas is the only Diamondbacks position player without a base hit in 2023.



He also might have the best Baseball Savant page of all of them. pic.twitter.com/NF5stYbkt6 — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) April 8, 2023



After yesterday’s game....

The @Dbacks' Alek Thomas entered tonight on an 0-for-27 drought dating back to 2022. Tonight he went 4-for-4.



He's the first MLB player to snap an 0-for-25 (or worse) drought with a 4-for-4 (or better) game since Mike Schmidt did it on May 16, 1988 (4-for-4 after being 0-for-30) — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 9, 2023

A potential game-saving catch by Alek Thomas in center field. Freeman’s liner had an expected batting average of .850 and likely would have given LA the lead. pic.twitter.com/SKGTWdWycH — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 9, 2023



Other Baseball



Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas threw a no-hitter and lost 7-5

Chattanooga Lookouts score seven runs in one inning, without recording a hit, in unusual game

Another article

No. 300! Arenado joins milestone homer club

Rays (8-0!) chasing mark not seen in 84 years

“When you’re winning games like this, a lot of things have got to be going well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “So I think we’re all pretty impressed with every facet of it.”

most consecutive wins, all by 4+ runs:



1884 St. Louis Maroons: 13

1876 White Stockings: 11

1939 Yankees: 10

1938 Yankees: 9

1931 Senators: 9

1911 Pirates: 9

1890 Louisville Colonels: 9

2023 Rays: 8 ** active streak

1890 Phillies: 8

1883 White Stockings: 8



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 8, 2023



Fun early season stats so far in 2023

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Robert E. Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, in 1865.

This day in baseball:

