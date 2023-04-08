Snake Bytes 4/8: Battle of the Veteran Lefties

Diamondbacks News

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 6

Despite still not getting out of the fifth inning, this start went much better for Madison Bumgarner than the last one. In this tilt, he surrendered only three runs (two earned) through four and two-thirds frames. Evan Longoria got Bumgarner off the hook for a poor decision in the sixth when he took Clayton Kershaw deep. Corbin Carroll then followed that up with a blast of his own to put the Snakes in the lead. The bullpen trio of Jameson, Castro, and Chafin gave the Diamondbacks another four and a third innings of scoreless ball to secure the win.

Longo, Carroll Flex on Kershaw, Lead Snakes to Victory

The Diamondbacks’ veteran third baseman went 3-for-3, including a crucial game-tying home run off of Kershaw in the sixth.

Diamondbacks Ride Homers, Bullpen to Victory

Madison Bumgarner was still not sharp. However, this time around he managed to keep the team in the game long enough for Evan Longoria, Corbin Carroll, and the bullpen to find a way to best the Evil Empire from Chavez Ravine.

THAT BALL IS LONGO GONE! pic.twitter.com/Vt8QsIJW1u — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2023

Back to Back!

Susler to IL, Frías Recalled

Cole Susler suffered a strained teres major and is expected to be out for weeks.

Hazen Not Worried About Gallen’s Adjustment

Count Mike Hazen among the supporters of Zac Gallen who believe he will adapt to the new pace of play, even if it takes a few starts.

Ronnie Gajownik Wins First Game as Hillsboro Manager

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3 on Friday night. The win was the fist for Ronnie Gajownik, making it the first for a woman manager at the High-A level.

Other Baseball News

Rays Remain Undefeated

Tampa Bay if now 7-0.

Odorizzi to Miss 2023

The Texas Rangers will be without the hurler’s services this season as he goes under the knife for shoulder surgery.

Darick Hall to Undergo Thumb Surgery

The Phillies’ have now lost their second starting first baseman of the season.

Jake Lamb? Really?

I don’t remember Lamb making plays like this in AZ. But then, Goldy was at first, so he never had the chance. Here’s Gio to Lamb making a great play.