PYWs 23: Week 2

This week’s episode of PYW’s is brought to you by: Treading Water! When you’re playing a stupid difficult opening schedule, try Treading Water! Lose only half your games, and your fans will be... satisfied. Try it today!

Welcome back! Last week, your task was to come up with roles for the Diamondbacks’ currently undefined bullpen. Let’s see what you came up with! Smurf1000 takes third!

Agreed Smurf. I looked up there more than once when I was there for the WBC, and I was sad every time. #BringBackTheClock

In second place, we have a tie between Spencer O’Gara and Jack Sommers!

Is that for the bullpen... or for us on the ‘Pit?

Okay, but like, for real?

And finally, taking the top spot on the podium this week, Steak85!

Okay fine, he can’t fix the roof cables... but how is is clockwork repair??

And for the first time in 2023, let’s take a look at the standings!

Standings Players Score Players Score Steak85 5 Jack Sommers 4 Spencer O'Gara 4 Smurf1000 3

This week, we’re going to go back to a well-trod path. For the millionth time, the future of Chase Field is in the news, with allegedly a resolution coming in the next couple of months according to Hall and Kendrick. So for perhaps the last time, tell me a feature you would like to see in either a new stadium or renovated Chase Field. Go!