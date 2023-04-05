Snake Bytes 4/5: Speed Kills

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Arizona staged an impressive comeback on Tuesday afternoon to salvage a .500 record out of the grueling six-game road-trip.

Diamondbacks Steal Five Bases in Smallball Comeback

This running wild mentality is the sort of thing Arizona fans have been dreaming of for over a year now.

Home plate? Don’t mind if I do. I’ll take that. (Josh Rojas - maybe)

Josh Rojas’ steal of home yesterday was the 10th in #Dbacks history.pic.twitter.com/RIqMXkRivC — D-backs facts & stats (@dbaxfax) April 5, 2023

Bottom of Order Sparks Diamondbacks Comeback

Arizona’s 6-9 hitters — Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas, Geraldo Perdomo and Jose Herrera — went 5-for-9 with four walks, seven runs and four runs batted in. That’s getting it done.

Alas, this non-play was probably the biggest news out of yesterday’s tilt.

Manny Machado struck out due to a pitch clock violation, and was subsequently ejected for arguing the decision. pic.twitter.com/8nunHfDY2j — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 4, 2023

Bumgarner’s 2023 Off to a Rough Start

Jay Jaffe takes an early lead in the understatement of the season race.

Other Baseball News

Miguel Vargas Making Waves By Standing Still

The sample size is still small, but the opening to Miguel Vargas’ 2023 season is creating numbers not seen since the Bonds era. How he got here is even more interesting though.

Cards’ Marmol Calls Out Tyler O’Neill

O’Neill seems to disagree with his skipper about the amount of effort being show, but the replay would suggest Marmol might have a legitimate complaint.

Orioles Promote Grayson Rodriguez

An injury to Kyle Bradish has accelerated the debut of one of MLB’s highest rated pitching prospects.

MLB to Test Another Pre-Tacked Ball in Southern League

The league will use the new variant of pre-tacked balls for the first half of the season before reverting back to manually mudded balls for the second half. MLB will then compare data to help decide whether or not the new variant warrants further testing and development.

Inside MLB’s rule changes: Theo Epstein on what’s stood out, what’s next and more (The Athletic)

One of the leading baseball minds behind MLB’s rule changes discusses early results and how things might continue to change moving forward.