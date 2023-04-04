Game 6: Diamondbacks 8 @ Padres 6

After last night, I think most of us are ready for a new ballgame. Passions run high regarding Arizona Sports, and a blown save loss on back-to-back home runs doesn’t help.

Thankfully today’s afternoon thriller was filled with better outcomes and a far more pleasant GameDay Thread.

Lineups

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PADRES Josh Rojas - 3B Trent Grisham - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Manny Machado - DH Christian Walker - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS Corbin Carroll - LF Jake Cronenworth - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Matt Carpenter - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Austin Nola - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS David Dahl - RF Jose Herrera - C Ha-Seong Kim - 3B Zac Gallen - RHP Yu Darvish - RHP

First

Top

Rojas led the game off with a double to deep Right. But Marte did nothing and flew out to Center. Gurriel then grounded out to Second, advancing Rojas to Third. Walker flew out to Right, ending the threat.

Bottom

Grisham struck out looking to begin the bottom half. Soto unintentionally bunted out to First. And Machado violated the clock by not being attentive to the game in time, striking out! AND GOT HIMSELF EJECTED by arguing - that’s explicitly against the rules according to Bob and Bert.

ARIZONA 0, SAN DIEGO 0

Second

Top

Carroll popped out to Second. McCarthy walked (man who woulda thought we’d be excited about a walk in game 6...)! Buuuuut he attempted to steal second and was thrown out. THOMAS WALKED TOO! We’re getting real good at this whole walking thing! Thomas pulled a McCarthy, except he successfully got the base (more because Nola’s throw was not good). PERDOMO WALKED! What is this magic? Sadly, Herrera struck out swinging to end the threat. But he saw 6 pitches and helped everyone else extend Darvish’s second. That’s a good thing.

Bottom

Bogaerts grounded out to third; a play in which both Rojas and Walker made great effort. Cronenworth then doubled to deep center field. Carpenter then flew out to center field. Nola then “punched” a ball past Marte at second, scoring Cronenworth and getting himself up to second as well. Dahl ended the inning with a grounder to Walker at first that he bobbled about 10 times before getting control of it and beating Dahl to the bag.

ARIZONA 0, SAN DIEGO 1

Third

Top

Rojas singled to right. Marte grounded into a lovely double play though... Oy vey man, oy vey. Gurriel wasted zero time grounding out to Kim at third, helping Darvish settle in after a long second inning...

Bottom

Kim struck out in his first at bat. Grisham popped out to Catcher. Soto then grounded out to second, and Marte didn’t muck it up!

ARIZONA 0, SAN DIEGO 1

Fourth

Top

Walker walked (this will never cease to make me smile). Carroll struck out looking. McCarthy took a pitch off his leg. But Thomas grounded into an inning ending double play.

Bottom

Nelson Cruz took over at DH from Machado and hit the pitch he saw to the left field bleachers. Bogaerts then blooped one into center field. Cronenworth followed that with a bloopish single to left. Carpenter flew out to right, but Bogaerts took advantage and advanced to third. I had to take a call, and apparently I missed some things. A failed throw to catch Cronenworth stealing second led to a run scoring. Then a couple ground balls ended in a funky play and a solid play, keeping the score at 3-0. I think...

ARIZONA 0, SAN DIEGO 3

Fifth

Top

Perdomo took a HBP. Herrera singled to center, Perdomo to third. Rojas flew out to left, Perdomo scored and Herrera took second the throw! Marte struck out. Gurriel then grounded out to third, ending the inning.

Bottom

Grisham immediately popped out to Short. Soto then knocked a ball between McCarthy and Thomas which reached the wall for a double. Cruz then grounded out to second. Bogaerts then homered to center. Cronenworth then flew out to deep center, ending the inning.

ARIZONA 1, SAN DIEGO 5

Sixth

Top

To the bullpen! Something called Nabil Crismatt replaced Darvish. Walker greeted him with a slow roller up the middle for an out. Carroll struck out swinging. McCarthy singled up the middle. Thomas walked. PERDOMO SENT ONE TO RIGHT THAT DAHL FAILED TO CATCH, SCORING BOTH RUNNERS AND GETTING HIMSELF TO SECOND. San Diego challenged but failed. Herrera got a free ball because Mr. Bullpen Nobody was pitching without the batter paying attention too much, which helped earn a walk. ROJAS BOUNCED A BALL INTO CENTER, SCORING PERDOMO! Herrera advanced to third. And Marte, doing what he does best, ends the inning with another lazy fly ball to left this time.

As Mak would say, This was a built inning!

Bottom

Carpenter flew out to Right. Nola popped out to second in the outfield. Dahl then flew out to Left.

ARIZONA 4, SAN DIEGO 5

Seventh

Top

Domingo Tapia replaced Crismatt. Gurriel flew out to Right. Walker grounded out to Third. Carroll also popped out to Right.

Bottom

Ginkel replaced Gallen. Kim struck out swinging. Grisham flew out to Left. Soto then grounded out to First.

ARIZONA 4, SAN DIEGO 5

Eighth

Top

Luis Garcia on the mound now. McCarthy out here making me eat my Opening Day Roster words, with another single! He also stole second. Thomas grounded out to second, but McCarthy did take third. PERDOMO BUNTS MCCARTHY HOME! Oh, and San Diego is as bad as preparing for the bunt as LA, so Perdomo got to first on an error. HE THEN STOLE SECOND. Herrera singled to center, SCORING PERDOMO! Manufacturing runs is fun y’all. A poor pick off attempt results in Herrera on second. Garcia pitched around Rojas to get to Marte.

Honeywell pitched next. Marte actually got a hit to right! Sadly Herrera was still the lead runner, so... bases loaded! Gurriel hit a sac fly to center, advancing everyone but Marte (not a knock on him, he shouldn’t have advanced). Marte attempted to steal second, drawing the throw, allowing Rojas to take home. Two stolen bases! Sadly Walker popped out to second to end the fun, but oh what fun it was!

Bottom

Dr Drey Jameson on the mound. Cruz grounded out to Second. Bogaerts lazily flew out to Right. Cronenworth doubled up the middle. Carpenter walked. Nola fouled out to Right (McCarthy went over the wall, but made the catch and appeared ok).

ARE YOU KIDDING US JAKE!? pic.twitter.com/xMeSq1hVwN — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 4, 2023

ARIZONA 8, SAN DIEGO 5

Ninth

Top

Carroll stuck out for the third time. McCarthy grounded out to Second. Thomas did the same.

Bottom

Rougned Odor batting for Azocar who replaced Dahl defensively before the Big Inning. He grounded out to Short. Kim struck out swinging. Grisham homered to Right. Soto singled to Left. Soto took second on defensive indifference. Cruz struck out swinging!

FINAL: Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Only the one Sedona Red Comment today. Making the ratio 1/248; Arizona fans remain stingy with their recs. Will this change? Stay tuned to find out!

Player of the Game: Perdomo with a 34.8% WPA

Backup Player of the Game: Herrera with a 30.9% WPA

Honorable Mentions: Rojas (27.6%) & McCarthy (19%)

An off day tomorrow to travel back to Phoenix where the Home Opener will be against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Looks like a 7:10pm (Arizona) start with Merrill Kelly pitching against TBD.