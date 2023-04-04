Snake Bytes 4/4: Five Games In

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Bumgarner (fatigue) on track for next start after clean MRI

D-backs left-hander Madison Bumgarner underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural issues with his pitching arm.

“Everything’s fine,” manager Torey Lovullo said before the club’s series opener Monday against the Padres at Petco Park.

[SI] Corbin Carroll Hits First 2023 Home Run

In the past two games, Corbin Carroll showcased exactly why he’ll be one of the favorites to win National League Rookie of the Year this season. In yesterday’s win against the Dodgers, it was the speed with three stolen bases, but tonight Carroll flexed the muscles when his team needed him most.

Baseball News

[Fangraphs] Orioles Run All Day, Run All Night

Enter the Orioles, who in the first weekend of the season came over all Pink Floyd and ran like hell. Baltimore stole 10 bases in the first two games of the season, and though the team settled down on Sunday and did not attempt a stolen base in the series finale, its runners had already done impressive damage: This was the first time in 10 years that any team had stolen 10 bases over two consecutive nine-inning games. The Orioles also became the first team to hit double figures in the first two games of a season; the previous record, nine, had been set by the 1976 Reds and 1983 Dodgers in the stimulants-and-Astroturf era of baseball, when stolen bases were commonplace.

[MLB] Does it get better than this? A slam for 1st HR in front of your folks!

Craig Counsell keeps urging everyone to watch closely while Brice Turang plays defense. But Turang keeps doing things to make you notice the bat.

With his parents in the stands for the Brewers’ sold-out home opener, the rookie second baseman smashed a grand slam for his first career home run to punctuate a seven-run fifth inning in a 10-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field that represented a smashing homecoming from start to finish.

[Fangraphs] Anthony Rendon’s Return to Action May Be Interrupted by His Lapse in Judgment

On Opening Day, following a 2–1 loss to the A’s at Oakland’s Ring Central Coliseum, Rendon was involved in an altercation with a fan wearing an A’s hat as he exited the field. Apparently displeased by something the fan yelled, Rendon confronted him, reaching up and grabbing him by the shirt, then taking an open-handed swipe at him.