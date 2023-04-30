Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Colorado Rockies 4: Bumps and Bruises

It is pretty standard for Coors Field to provide a game full of a roller coaster of emotions, but that is usually restricted to the scoring on the field. Tonight, in a game which saw the Arizona Diamondbacks jump out to a sizable lead against the Colorado Rockies that moment of anxiety came with what initially appeared to be a disastrous injury to perhaps their brightest young star.

26 year old Noah Davis made his first start on the mound for Colorado at Coors Field, and it was an outing he would rather soon forget. By the time the top of the second inning rolled around, his body language was a very visible, “Get me the f%$k out of here.” It only took Arizona the first three at bats of the game to put a run across the board against him with a leadoff double from Josh Rojas and a one out single from Corbin Carroll to bring Rojas in.

In the top of the second, all holy hell broke loose as the Diamondbacks went to town at the plate. After Noah Davis retired the first batter of that frame, Arizona went walk, single, single, walk, single, home run before the second out of the inning was recorded. It was Geraldo Perdomo’s three run blast that gave Arizona the seven run lead just as I was commenting to my family how incredible his start to the season has been. By the time this game wrapped up, he had yet another multi-hit game while keeping his OPS above 1.000. Who saw that coming to start the season for him?

With the seven run lead, Tommy Henry had plenty of breathing room on the mound for Arizona. He retired the side in order in the first and had two strikeouts. His most difficult inning came in the second where he allowed Colorado to scratch a run back, but he countered right back in the third with a 1-2-3 inning.

The most noteworthy moment of this game came in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks were up by a score of 9-to-1 at that point. Tommy Henry was still in the game when he gave up a double to Ryan McMahon. Corbin Carroll doing what he does tried to make a play on it at the wall, but was unable to do so. The full force of his top of the league speed drove him straight into the outfield wall with his knee leading the way. Despite the padding at the outfield walls, they are still noticeably sturdy with not much give in them which is especially dangerous when you have the speed Carroll does.

We are all holding our collective breath

pic.twitter.com/GyNU5rpRhD — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 30, 2023

After remaining down on the field for a few minutes, Carroll walked off the field into the dugout on his own. From that point forward the results of the game took a back seat to Carroll’s status. Fortunately, Torrey Lovullo after the game said it appears that Carroll will only be day to day and likely will not require an IL stint which was a massive sigh of relief. Arizona ultimately held on for an 11-to-4 victory securing themselves yet another series victory.

This is the most important outcome of this game. Nothing else matters.