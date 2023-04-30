Snake Byes: 4/30 Mile High Murder

Team News
The team did win 11-4, but there was a scary moment. He would get off the field under his own power, although gingerly.
We are all holding our collective breath— Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GyNU5rpRhD
Geraldo Perdomo continues hitting tear as Diamondbacks rip Rockies
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/29/arizona-diamondbacks-daily-news-updates-saturday-game-at-colorado-rockies/70164344007/
Corbin Carroll Injures Knee in Diamondbacks Win
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/corbin-carroll-injures-knee-in-diamondbacks-win
Lovullo: Diamondbacks ‘dodged a bullet’ with positive Corbin Carroll injury news
“I think we dodged a bullet,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks’ 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. “It’s a left knee contusion. All the tests have come back very, very positive, and he’s day to day.”
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/29/corbin-carroll-exits-game-with-apparent-knee-injury/70167237007/
Diamondbacks Among Best Clutch Hitting Teams in MLB
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/diamondbacks-among-best-clutch-hitting-teams-in-mlb
Should Alek Thomas Be Worried?
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/should-alek-thomas-be-worried?fbclid=IwAR3FGpzfIowGHFV7DbosT0Cku_UiJvw9SpjoYB29l2In4Ecn37UO1pkzCtU
DON'T. RUN. ON. ALEK. pic.twitter.com/XyCtaluNFX— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 30, 2023
Other Baseball
Rangers Place Jacob deGrom On 15-Day IL Due To Elbow Inflammation
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/04/rangers-place-jacob-degrom-on-15-day-il-due-to-elbow-inflammation.html
With pinch-hit knock, Maggi makes 1st MLB hit a reality
https://www.mlb.com/news/drew-maggi-first-mlb-hit
A base hit 13 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/SLQuoZU0lD— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 30, 2023
Rays went from being no-hit to scoring 10 runs ... in same frame
Because, of course the Rays did.
https://www.mlb.com/news/rays-score-10-runs-in-the-seventh-inning
FAQ: All you need to know about the Mexico City Series
https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-mexico-series-game-times-how-to-watch
Padres’ batters feast in Mexico City altitude
https://www.mlb.com/news/padres-hit-6-homers-in-mexico-city-opener
Anything Goes
Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377
Chafin: 349
This day in history:
Hitler commits suicide in 1945, the fall of Saigon in 1975.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/april-30
This day in baseball:
2019 - CC Sabathia becomes the 17th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts as he fans John Ryan Murphy in the 2nd inning of a 3 - 1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/April_30
Tug of war, live pigeon shooting, and pistol dueling used to be in the Olympics.
In the early 1900s, tug of war, pigeon shooting, and pistol dueling were Olympics. However, by 1920, all of these events were excluded. Tug of war was no longer considered athletics, and the animal rights movement had live pigeon shooting banned.
The only food that doesn’t spoil is honey.
The water content of honey is a key factor in why it doesn’t spoil. At 17% water content, it dehydrates bacteria which makes it resistant to spoiling.
Loading comments...