 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Byes: 4/30 Mile High Murder

By Justin27
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Team News

The team did win 11-4, but there was a scary moment. He would get off the field under his own power, although gingerly.


Geraldo Perdomo continues hitting tear as Diamondbacks rip Rockies

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/29/arizona-diamondbacks-daily-news-updates-saturday-game-at-colorado-rockies/70164344007/

Corbin Carroll Injures Knee in Diamondbacks Win

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/corbin-carroll-injures-knee-in-diamondbacks-win

Lovullo: Diamondbacks ‘dodged a bullet’ with positive Corbin Carroll injury news

“I think we dodged a bullet,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks’ 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. “It’s a left knee contusion. All the tests have come back very, very positive, and he’s day to day.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/29/corbin-carroll-exits-game-with-apparent-knee-injury/70167237007/

Diamondbacks Among Best Clutch Hitting Teams in MLB

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/diamondbacks-among-best-clutch-hitting-teams-in-mlb

Should Alek Thomas Be Worried?

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/should-alek-thomas-be-worried?fbclid=IwAR3FGpzfIowGHFV7DbosT0Cku_UiJvw9SpjoYB29l2In4Ecn37UO1pkzCtU


Other Baseball

Rangers Place Jacob deGrom On 15-Day IL Due To Elbow Inflammation

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/04/rangers-place-jacob-degrom-on-15-day-il-due-to-elbow-inflammation.html

With pinch-hit knock, Maggi makes 1st MLB hit a reality

https://www.mlb.com/news/drew-maggi-first-mlb-hit

Rays went from being no-hit to scoring 10 runs ... in same frame

Because, of course the Rays did.
https://www.mlb.com/news/rays-score-10-runs-in-the-seventh-inning

FAQ: All you need to know about the Mexico City Series

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-mexico-series-game-times-how-to-watch

Padres’ batters feast in Mexico City altitude

https://www.mlb.com/news/padres-hit-6-homers-in-mexico-city-opener

Anything Goes


Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 349

This day in history:
Hitler commits suicide in 1945, the fall of Saigon in 1975.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/april-30

This day in baseball:

2019 - CC Sabathia becomes the 17th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts as he fans John Ryan Murphy in the 2nd inning of a 3 - 1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/April_30

Tug of war, live pigeon shooting, and pistol dueling used to be in the Olympics.

In the early 1900s, tug of war, pigeon shooting, and pistol dueling were Olympics. However, by 1920, all of these events were excluded. Tug of war was no longer considered athletics, and the animal rights movement had live pigeon shooting banned.

The only food that doesn’t spoil is honey.

The water content of honey is a key factor in why it doesn’t spoil. At 17% water content, it dehydrates bacteria which makes it resistant to spoiling.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...