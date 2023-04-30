Snake Byes: 4/30 Mile High Murder

Team News



The team did win 11-4, but there was a scary moment. He would get off the field under his own power, although gingerly.

We are all holding our collective breath

Geraldo Perdomo continues hitting tear as Diamondbacks rip Rockies

Corbin Carroll Injures Knee in Diamondbacks Win

Lovullo: Diamondbacks ‘dodged a bullet’ with positive Corbin Carroll injury news

“I think we dodged a bullet,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks’ 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. “It’s a left knee contusion. All the tests have come back very, very positive, and he’s day to day.”

Diamondbacks Among Best Clutch Hitting Teams in MLB

Should Alek Thomas Be Worried?

Other Baseball



Rangers Place Jacob deGrom On 15-Day IL Due To Elbow Inflammation

With pinch-hit knock, Maggi makes 1st MLB hit a reality

Rays went from being no-hit to scoring 10 runs ... in same frame

Because, of course the Rays did.

FAQ: All you need to know about the Mexico City Series

Padres’ batters feast in Mexico City altitude

Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 349



This day in history:

Hitler commits suicide in 1945, the fall of Saigon in 1975.

This day in baseball:



2019 - CC Sabathia becomes the 17th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts as he fans John Ryan Murphy in the 2nd inning of a 3 - 1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

