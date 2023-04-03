 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D-backs announce 2023 promotional schedule

What have you got your eye on?

By Diamondbacks Press Release
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today the 2023 promotional schedule, which includes the return of the Opening Day Street Festival, Postgame Fireworks, Star Wars Night, a 25th Anniversary Celebration, a Zac Gallen Bobble, Corbin Carroll Bobble, and more.

The schedule is as follows:

  • April 6 – Opening Day Street Festival, presented by Waymo - Rally Towel giveaway (30,000 fans)
  • April 7 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
  • April 21 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
  • April 22 – Zac Gallen Bobble giveaway, courtesy of Chase (15,000 fans)
  • May 5 – Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience Postgame Concert, presented by Wendy’s
  • May 6 – Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans)
  • May 12 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
  • May 13 – Anime Player Tee giveaway (15,000 fans) - pictured top.
  • May 14 – Celebrate Mother’s Day – Three-Quarter-Sleeve Tee giveaway, courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores (10,000 moms)
  • June 3 – Native American Recognition Day – Tribal Cap giveaway, courtesy of Talking Stick Resort (15,000 fans)
  • June 17 – Pride Night – Fanny Pack giveaway, supported by Vizzy Hard Seltzer (10,000 fans)
  • June 18 – Celebrate Father’s Day – Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, courtesy of Budweiser (15,000 dads)
  • July 4 – Independence Day – Patriotic Tee giveaway (15,000 fans)
  • July 29 – Star Wars Night – Tatooine Haboob Globe giveaway, courtesy of Cox (15,000 fans)
  • August 12 – 25th Anniversary Celebration – Throwback Replica Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Casino Arizona (15,000 fans)
  • August 25 – Faith & Family Night Postgame Concert
  • August 26 – Corbin Carroll Bobble giveaway, courtesy of Cox (15,000 fans)
  • September 2 – Mexican Heritage Night
  • September 15-17 – Hispanic Heritage Weekend, presented by Estrella Jalisco
  • September 16 – Serpientes Cap giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans)
  • September 29 – October 1 – Fan Appreciation Weekend

