D-backs announce 2023 promotional schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today the 2023 promotional schedule, which includes the return of the Opening Day Street Festival, Postgame Fireworks, Star Wars Night, a 25th Anniversary Celebration, a Zac Gallen Bobble, Corbin Carroll Bobble, and more.
The schedule is as follows:
- April 6 – Opening Day Street Festival, presented by Waymo - Rally Towel giveaway (30,000 fans)
- April 7 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
- April 21 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
- April 22 – Zac Gallen Bobble giveaway, courtesy of Chase (15,000 fans)
- May 5 – Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience Postgame Concert, presented by Wendy’s
- May 6 – Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans)
- May 12 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Arizona’s Family
- May 13 – Anime Player Tee giveaway (15,000 fans) - pictured top.
- May 14 – Celebrate Mother’s Day – Three-Quarter-Sleeve Tee giveaway, courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores (10,000 moms)
- June 3 – Native American Recognition Day – Tribal Cap giveaway, courtesy of Talking Stick Resort (15,000 fans)
- June 17 – Pride Night – Fanny Pack giveaway, supported by Vizzy Hard Seltzer (10,000 fans)
- June 18 – Celebrate Father’s Day – Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, courtesy of Budweiser (15,000 dads)
- July 4 – Independence Day – Patriotic Tee giveaway (15,000 fans)
- July 29 – Star Wars Night – Tatooine Haboob Globe giveaway, courtesy of Cox (15,000 fans)
- August 12 – 25th Anniversary Celebration – Throwback Replica Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Casino Arizona (15,000 fans)
- August 25 – Faith & Family Night Postgame Concert
- August 26 – Corbin Carroll Bobble giveaway, courtesy of Cox (15,000 fans)
- September 2 – Mexican Heritage Night
- September 15-17 – Hispanic Heritage Weekend, presented by Estrella Jalisco
- September 16 – Serpientes Cap giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans)
- September 29 – October 1 – Fan Appreciation Weekend
