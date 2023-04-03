Snake Bytes 4/3: 2-2 Split in L.A.

[AZC] Diamondbacks’ speed, McCarthy’s bunt beat Dodgers

“You do the percentages there,” McCarthy said. “I’m a pretty good bunter. I’ve been working on that play this spring. So why not?”

“I think speed,” McCarthy said, “applies some pressure there.”

[AZS] Corbin Caroll, Jake McCarthy use speed to beat Dodgers in series finale.

Corbin Carroll stole back-to-back bases that Will Smith couldn't even make a throw on



He's gonna be a PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/hiyIXN19H8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2023

D-BACKS ON TOP IN THE NINTH! pic.twitter.com/cY9dNcKTIH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 2, 2023

[SI] Madison Bumgarner sent to Phoenix to be evaluated

While fans often call for struggling veteran pitchers without options to be placed on the injured list with some sort of phantom injury, it should be noted that such an action by a team is in violation of the collective bargaining agreement.

However it would not be unprecedented for there to be a dispute between a player and a team over placement on the injured list. It’s not known at this time whether or not Bumgarner will be getting any imaging or to what extent this evaluation will be.

[AZC] Diamondbacks fans fuming over limited Bally Sports Arizona TV, streaming options.

Bally Sports currently has the rights to stream the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays on Bally Sports+, but not other MLB teams, including the Diamondbacks.

[AZF] Future uncertain for Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Kendrick did not reveal any specific sticking points when it comes to dollar amounts, but he and team CEO Derrick Hall have discussed what they would like to see happen to the stadium. The list includes more premium seating areas, a new sound system and video board, roof repairs, redesigned clubhouses, retail, restaurants and hotel added to the exterior of the park.

“We have to increase revenues year round. When you see the new ballparks, it’s office space and hotels and restaurants,” said Hall. The stadium is 25 years old this year. The team has four years left on its lease.

Baseball News:

[MLB] Fastest MLB teams in 2023

[MLB] Baseball injury updates

One day after he allowed five runs in the first inning, D-backs left-hander Madison Bumgarner was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated by team doctors.

“Bum was talking about fatigue postgame last night,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday morning. “Information was kind of coming in slowly and we just thought it’d be the best thing for him to get back to Phoenix where our doctors can get a look at him. On the urgency scale, I don’t think it’s very high, but it’s all precautionary at this point.” More