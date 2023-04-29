Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #28: 4/29 @ Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Josh Rojas - 2B Charlie Blackmon - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Kris Bryant - RF Corbin Carroll - LF Elias Diaz - C Christian Walker - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B Evan Longoria - DH C.J. Cron - 1B Pavin Smith - RF Randal Grichuk - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Brenton Doyle - CF Alek Thomas - CF Alan Trejo - 2B Jose Herrera - C Ezequiel Tovar - SS Tommy Henry - LHP Noah Davis - RHP

Corbin Carroll hitting third in the order this afternoon, a spot in which he has flourished particularly well. Over nine games there he is batting .407 (11-for-27) with more walks (5) than strikeouts (4), for a nice, round .500 on-base percentage across 32 PA. You might think this is a result of him batting higher up the order against right-handed pitching, but the platoon split there is negligible in terms of OPS. He has a .932 OPS against RHP, but it’s only fifteen points less facing left-handers. What is difference is how it gets there. Versus RHP, Carroll has a batting average almost a hundred points lower, but his walk-rate is much better, and he has better power too. Against LHP, Carroll still has just one walk over 30 PA.

Still, it’s hard to argue he has done everything you would possibly have hoped. The gap between him and the Dodgers’ James Outman for the best-performing rookie in the National League is getting smaller, helped by Outman being 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts over the last three games. Is the league catching up to him? Certainly, Carroll is, with the two players now tied in bWAR, at 1.1 each. In fWAR, Outman still has an edge, 1.4 to 1.1, but it does feel, right now, that the two players are potentially going in opposite directions. Over his late ten games, Corbin has a triple-slash of .419/.539/.677, as well as four SB. Never mind Rookie of the Year, those are MVP numbers he has been putting up.

Oh, recap might be a little late as Keegan is out and about, so will be playing catch-up. No big, just so you know. :)