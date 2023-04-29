Snake Bytes 4/28: Snakes Show Dominance at Coors Field

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Merrill Kelly gave the Diamondbacks just the sort of dominant outing they needed from their starting pitching as the Snakes took game one of the set in Colorado.

Kelly Stymies Rockies

Merrill Kelly had issues with the way the ball felt coming out of his hand on Friday night. He was also pitching in Coors. Usually, that would lead to a pitcher getting shelled. Merrill Kelly gutted things out though, managing to pitch six innings of one-run ball while walking only one. Kelly’s performance on the mound and the team performance at the plate largely spared Arizona’s bullpen any sort of taxing to open the series in Colorado.

Arizona’s Team Effort Rocks Colorado

Merrill Kelly took care of business on the mound and Arizona’s offense came piled on runs late, helping the Diamondbacks to a relatively comfortable 9-1 victory in the series opener.

Corbin Carroll’s Speed on Display in Colorado

Move, move, move. Get out of the way, speedster coming through. Poor Perdomo, running at above average speed and still needing to dislodge Carroll’s cleats from his rear.

Ketel Marte with the First Scoring Strike of Friday Night

113.0 MPH off the bat!

Other Baseball News

Aaron Judge Undergoes MRI on Hip

Raise your hand if you saw this one coming. Better yet, in order to make the count easier, raise your hand if you didn’t.

Rangers’ deGrom Departs Game with Forearm Tightness

In even less surprising and entirely foreseeable injury news, Jacob deGrom has once again left a start because he throws harder than his body is capable of enduring.

Verlander Sharp in Rehab Start

The Mets will be glad to get last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner on the mound. The veteran hurler now appears healthy and ready to perform at the highest level.

The Five Biggest Climbers and Fallers in Playoff Odds

Despite their unexpected seat atop the NL West at the moment, the Diamondbacks are not on this list.

Lost in Mexico City

Gabe Kapler had himself an unplanned adventure in Mexico City.