PYW’s 23: Week 5

Last week, I challenged you to come up with a fantastic new promotional giveaway for a Diamondbacks game this season at Chase Field. Looks like all the rec’s got concentrated at the top this week. Don’t forget to spread the around next time! In third place, we have Snake_Bitten with 2 recs!

Which would happen first? The roof getting replaced, or that IOU disolving into dust? Only one way to find out!

In second place, we once again find Jack, this time with 5 recs!

If that won’t get people through the gates, I’m honestly not sure what would!

And finally, in first place, we have a tie with six rec’s a piece between kilnborn and NikT77!

Okay, but real talk, how have the Diamondbacks not announced a night to celebrate Greg Schulte in his final season yet? Huge miss, IMO.

Standings Players Score Players Score Jack Sommers 14 Spencer O'Gara 12 kilnborn 10 Makakilo 9 Dano_In_Tucson 6 NikT77 6 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 Smurf1000 3 gzimmerm 3 Snake_Bitten 2

With his second place finish, Jack leapfrogs Spencer back into first place, while NikT77 and Snake_Bitten join the leader boards for the first time.

This week, I’m going to ask you all to transfer from the marketing department to the food and beverage department. Don’t worry, it’s a lateral move without a pay raise. You won’t be taking any more money from Mr. Kendrick Anyway, the Diamondbacks have been pretty (in)famous over the years for increasingly obscene food items they sell at the park. One thing that has been neglected, however, has been the alcohol scene. It’s still just beer, basic margs and Jack and Coke, and more beer. Come up with a cocktail worthy of being on the same menu as the D-Bat dog, the Churro Dog, and the Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich. Go!