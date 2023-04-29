 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PYW’s 23: Week 5

So what promotions are we going to be featuring at Chase Field this season?

By Imstillhungry95
Trophies in the shape of alpacas, commemorating the 25th Michigan Alpaca Fest Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome back!

Last week, I challenged you to come up with a fantastic new promotional giveaway for a Diamondbacks game this season at Chase Field. Looks like all the rec’s got concentrated at the top this week. Don’t forget to spread the around next time! In third place, we have Snake_Bitten with 2 recs!

An IOU for a piece of the 25 year old roof drive belt, if and when they get around to replacing it

Which would happen first? The roof getting replaced, or that IOU disolving into dust? Only one way to find out!

In second place, we once again find Jack, this time with 5 recs!

Playoff tickets !

If that won’t get people through the gates, I’m honestly not sure what would!

And finally, in first place, we have a tie with six rec’s a piece between kilnborn and NikT77!

Kilnborn — A clock to hang on your wall at home
Greg Schulte bobble head

Okay, but real talk, how have the Diamondbacks not announced a night to celebrate Greg Schulte in his final season yet? Huge miss, IMO.

Standings

Players Score
Players Score
Jack Sommers 14
Spencer O'Gara 12
kilnborn 10
Makakilo 9
Dano_In_Tucson 6
NikT77 6
Steak85 5
Justin27 4
Smurf1000 3
gzimmerm 3
Snake_Bitten 2

With his second place finish, Jack leapfrogs Spencer back into first place, while NikT77 and Snake_Bitten join the leader boards for the first time.

This week, I’m going to ask you all to transfer from the marketing department to the food and beverage department. Don’t worry, it’s a lateral move without a pay raise. You won’t be taking any more money from Mr. Kendrick Anyway, the Diamondbacks have been pretty (in)famous over the years for increasingly obscene food items they sell at the park. One thing that has been neglected, however, has been the alcohol scene. It’s still just beer, basic margs and Jack and Coke, and more beer. Come up with a cocktail worthy of being on the same menu as the D-Bat dog, the Churro Dog, and the Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich. Go!

