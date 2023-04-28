SnakeBytes 4/28: Coors Field Awaits

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) Brandon Pfaadt Awaits Big League Opportunity

Michael got a chance to sit down with the much anticipated Brandon Pfaadt, and talked to him about his experience working his way up through the minors, his first time in big league camp for spring training, and his imminent MLB debut.

(Jewish Insider) History-making Diamondbacks right-hander Jacob Steinmetz joins JI’s podcast

Today I learned that the first practicing Orthodox Jew in MLB plays in the Diamondbacks minor league system. This is a good (religiously focused) chat with him, that has some interesting focuses on how the Diamondbacks have supported him during his time with the org.

(The Denver Post) Rockies’ numbers aren’t pretty as they begin homestand vs. Diamondbacks

Rockies starters enter the weekend with a 5.92 ERA, the fourth-highest in the majors. There have been some bright spots, namely Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA) and rookie Noah Davis (0-0, 0.93 ERA after two starts), but the overall numbers are ominous. Colorado’s strikeout rate (7.10 per nine innings) ranks 29th and its 3.92 walks per nine is the sixth-highest. The 26 homers surrendered are the third most in the majors.

MLB News

(MLB.com) Shohei Ohtani almost hits for the cycle

“Those three innings, he was dominating, and it was the best three innings I’ve seen in a long time,” Nevin said. “I’ll be honest, after the third inning — after he had the single and double — it started entering my mind. And almost a perfect game and a cycle. You’re thinking those things every time he’s out there. It’s not out of the realm.”

(NBC) Former MLB Star Dick Groat, Who Also Played in NBA, Dies at 92

Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 92.

(MLB.com) FAQ: All you need to know about the Mexico Series

The Padres and Giants are bringing big league baseball to the Mexican capital this weekend.

The two National League West rivals square off in this year’s Mexico Series with games on Saturday and Sunday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. Major League Baseball has visited Mexico on numerous occasions in the past, but this weekend will see the first regular-season games to be played in Mexico City.