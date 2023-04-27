Snake Bytes 4/27: Series Victory

[SI] Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak to 28 innings in victory

Asked why this run Gallen is on seems even more dominant than last year’s Torey Lovullo said ”I think last year the changeup wasn’t as involved as it is now. That’s just off the top of my head. I think it was fastball, breaking ball, slider, cutter. The changeup is involved in his game plan. It looks like that pitch is locked in for him. You’re throwing one more piece into the equation and he becomes even that more effective.”

“He does what a lot of people try to do, and he does it really well,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “He uses the same pitches, both sides — and by same pitches, I mean, he’ll use a cutter, he’ll go to a changeup off that, he’ll go to a four-seam off that, and then he’ll use the big curveball off that.

And according to OptaSTATS, Gallen is the only Major League pitcher in the modern era to have 40+ strikeouts and a WHIP under 0.50 without allowing a run across a four-start span.

[SI] D-backs want McCarthy to work on swing in Reno

With the D-backs looking to take the next step towards contention, the team is now prioritizing performance at the plate rather than development. Initially the team believed McCarthy could fix it at the big league level, but it came to a point where they couldn’t wait. With the young outfielder behind as a result of missing a critical week of Spring Training then struggling for four weeks, the team decided the best route forward is for him to get right in Reno then come back and be the impact player he was last season.

[MLBTR] Diamondbacks release Madison Bumgarner

His contract still runs through 2024, with a $23MM salary this year, leaving about $19MM and change left to be paid out before he’ll make $14MM next year. Given that hefty financial commitment and his recent struggles on the mound, it’s unsurprising that none of the 29 other clubs were willing to put in a waiver claim and take on that contract, leading to today’s release.

[ESPN] Mariners lefty Robbie Ray to have season ending surgery

“Tough news,” Servais said. “Obviously, it’s really hard for Robbie. He’s a really good competitor and we miss not only what he does every fifth day when he takes the ball, but certainly being a really good teammate and having a guy around that we can lean on.”

Ray, in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, was injured in his season debut against Cleveland on March 31 when he walked five. He threw 91 pitches over 3⅓ innings and walked five, one shy of his career high.

[NBCS] Taijuan Walker exits Phillies game with forearm injury, says he’s ‘not concerned’ yet

“Talking to (head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit), he doesn’t have any major concerns with it, more precautionary than anything,” Thomson said. “He’ll see the doctor tomorrow and we’ll reevaluate him then.

“It was after the second inning. Really, at that point, we didn’t have any concerns. Then it lingered and we said that’s enough, let’s be smart about this and take him out.”

[B/R] From MLB bottom-feeder to serious threat: Why it’s time to take the Pirates seriously

[SI] MLB bans Atlanta Braves’ big hat HR celebration