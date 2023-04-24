Snake Bytes 4/23: Close Again, But No Win

[AZC] Without his best pitch, Drey Jamison struggles as Diamondbacks fall to Padres

Lovullo’s primary frustration lay with a pitching staff that continues to hand out far too many walks. Among that group, the most concerning performance came from Drey Jameson on Sunday.

The rookie was pulled after a 43-pitch first inning in which he allowed three runs on three hits and three walks. In the short-term, Jameson dug a hole too deep for the Diamondbacks to pull out of, even with a solid effort from the bullpen and some late-game offensive fireworks.

[SI] D-backs show fight, but lose series against Padres

“We’re a frustrated team right now” said manager Torey Lovullo. “We’re a good baseball team and we can’t let things like that happen over a four game series if we want to get where we’re going to”.

[MLB] D-backs looks to keep foot on gas pedal after a bumpy series

One of the toughest stretches of the D-backs’ season is finally over. While their 7-5 loss to the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field wasn’t the ideal ending, Arizona remains tied for first place in the NL West at 12-11.

[AZS] ‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs legends race blooper

Some days you crank that Soulja Boy, other days the Soulja Boy cranks you. pic.twitter.com/9tGhjdLezG — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 23, 2023

[MLB] Logan Allen strikes out 8 in MLB debut

Allen, the organization’s No. 8 prospect, joined a short list of Cleveland hurlers who recorded at least eight strikeouts in their first Major League start, including Luis Tiant (11 strikeouts in 1964), Triston McKenzie (10, 2020), Herb Score (nine, 1955), Fred Blanding (eight, 1910) and Floyd Weaver (eight, 1962).

[SN] Utah group ‘plans to pursue’ MLB expansion in Salt Lake City

While Nashville, Tennessee has been eyeing an expansion MLB franchise for years, there could soon be added competition. In addition to Portland, Oregon, a new group in Utah is reportedly pushing to bring an MLB team to Salt Lake City.

[MLBTR] Dodgers planning to activate Tony Gonsolin for Wednesday start

Though it may yet take a few outings for Gonsolin to fully ramp up, his return is surely good news for Los Angeles. The right-hander suffered a fluke injury in early March, as he sprained his ankle while walking off the field following a Spring Training fielding drill. The sprain was relatively minor in nature, but the timing wasn’t ideal, as Gonsolin first had to get healthy and then make up for the lost prep time from spring camp.