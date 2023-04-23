Diamondbacks 5, Padres 7: The Recap Jameson Deserves

The scheduled recapper had a family function, and the scheduled replacement recapper had to call off. I'll maybe get round to writing something up. Mrs S and I are having dinner with the SnakePitette, who flew in from Atlanta this afternoon. But looking at the box score for this one, I'm not sure there's much point in picking over the bones in detail. More walks helped put the Diamondbacks behind the eight-ball early, and though the offense did try and fight back, the hole Drey Jameson did in an interminable first inning was too deep. The D-backs dropped three out of four, and are tied for the lead in the NL West, courtesy of a Dodgers win jn Chicago.

More later. Perhaps. Or maybe not. We'll see how I feel when I get back from dinner. It's possible the pasta may have won out. Feel free to chip in among the comments.