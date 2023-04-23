PYW’s 23: Week 4

Well that was quick. Last week, I asked you to tell me what would happen before the Diamondbacks released Madison Bumgarner. If you guessed “the next episode of PYW’s” you would have lost! I personally think our mockery of the situation led, at least in some small part, towards Hazen finally making the call.

Lots of great interaction. I’ve always said that good things happening with the Diamondbacks is bad for PYW’s and when things are going poorly, that’s when this series shines. Everyone jumping on board to make fun of Bumgarner is perfect proof of that. Every winner this week is a Sedona Red comment, and there was even one red comment that didn’t quite make the cut. So without further ado, in third place with five recs, is Spencer!

Ohio is such strange state...

In second place, with six recs, is Dano!

If the cows aren’t home, at least now Bumgarner has the time to go round them up and bring them back.

And taking the top spot this week with ease is Makakilo with 9 recs!

To answer the question posted in that song, I’m pretty sure he won’t be coming back again.

Standings Players Score Players Score Spencer O'Gara 12 Jack Sommers 9 Makakilo 9 Dano_In_Tucson 6 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 kilnborn 4 Smurf1000 3 gzimmerm 3

Lots of moving around on the board this week! It was both Makakilo’s and Dano’s first times making the podium this week, and they made their presence felt in a hurry, immediately jumping to the top four. Despite finishing third, Spencer is able to leap frog Jack, and now has sole possession of first place.

This week, I was having a discussion with someone on Twitter about the Haboob Globe from a few seasons back and the new Star Wars Haboob Globe that is coming later this season. Both are phenomenal promotions, in my opinion, but got me thinking. Come up with one great giveaway for the Diamondbacks to feature at Chase Field this summer. Go!