Snake Bytes: 4/23 Win some, you lose some

The wheels, the catch, the flow ... Corbin Carroll has it all rocking for the @Dbacks from the get-go: pic.twitter.com/ff8TvOcMbr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 23, 2023

On his outstanding catch in the first inning, @Dbacks RF Corbin Carroll covered 82 feet with a 29.7 ft/sec sprint speed. It was a 5-star catch. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) April 23, 2023



D-backs stay competitive, walks continue to kill in loss to Padres

In contrast, the offense has 40 walks this year, the fewest in baseball. “Sometimes we don’t have a very mature at-bat because everybody wants to do it,” Lovullo said. “They want to be the guy who is gonna go ahead and do it. But put the bat down. Let the next guy take his shot at it and just keep passing the torch.”

Walks haunt Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks in latest loss to Padres

“I think it’s more missing the zone,” he said. “I know there were some deep counts, but in my mind today there weren’t really any pitches that jumped out to me that I thought were good pitches that they didn’t swing at.”



Merrill Kelly Falters Late in Loss to Padres

Diamondbacks catcher Moreno has throwback style that has helped him throw out runners

“Now you add the balance, which allows him to deliver the ball accurate, which is really good. And then the arm strength. And he’s got really good arm strength,” Banister said. “So you combine all of those things, you have the recipe for a really good thrower.”

Other Baseball



Rays 12-0 at home after Arozarena delivers record HR, walk-off hit

García in rare company after 3-HR, 8-RBI night

“You just don’t see that often,” Bochy added. “He’s a tremendous talent, a great all-around player, good outfielder, baserunner. But I mean, the bat. What he did tonight, it’s just impressive. It’s fun to watch great athletes when they get locked in and have a night like tonight. It was a lot of fun for all of us to watch that one.”

Pirates Extend Contract Of Manager Derek Shelton

Oakland Athletics Making History in Horrible Start to the Season

@BostonSportsInf tweeted: “Oakland A’s.... have the worst run differential (-100) thru 21 games in MLB history. 1) OAK - 2023 - (-100), 2. BAL - 1988 - (-85) SO it’s not really even close AND.... the worst ERA (8.08) in MLB history thru 21 games. Just a mess.”

Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 347

This day in history:

William Shakespeare was born in 1564 and Hank Aaron hit his first MLB home run in 1954, amongst other things.

This day in baseball:

