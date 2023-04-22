 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #22: 4/22 vs. Padres

More of the same, would be perfectly fine, I feel...

By Jim McLennan
San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

Today's Lineups

PADRES DIAMONDBACKS
Trent Grisham - CF Josh Rojas - 3B
Fernando Tatis - RF Ketel Marte - 2B
Juan Soto - LF Corbin Carroll - RF
Xander Bogaerts - SS Christian Walker - 1B
Matt Carpenter - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Jake Cronenworth - 1B Pavin Smith - DH
Ha-Seong Kim - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C
Rougned Odor - 2B Alek Thomas - CF
Austin Nola - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS
Joe Musgrove - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

Despite Zac Gallen’s masterful performance last night, the Most Valuable Player on the D-backs so far this season has been... /checks notes: Gerardo Perdomo. At 1.2 WAR, he is currently on pace for a 9.3 bWAR season, as well as being the first player since Ted Williams in 1941, to bat .400 for an MLB campaign. Ok, I am fairly confident that neither of those things is actually going to happen, but it’s certainly the case that Perdomo has been the most pleasant surprise for the D-backs this year. No Arizona players had batted .400 to this point in the season with as many PA as Perdomo (48). The closest was Chris Young in 2012, who hit .410 (16-for-39) across 46 PA.

Below are details of the eight D-backs to have hit .400 through the first 21 games of a season, with 25 or more at-bats.

Rk Player BA AB Season PA AB R H HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
1 Ketel Marte .462 26 2021 28 26 5 12 2 5 2 4 .462 .500 .846 1.346
2 Chad Tracy .429 28 2004 30 28 3 12 1 7 2 3 .429 .467 .607 1.074
3 David Dellucci .423 26 2001 28 26 9 11 2 7 2 6 .423 .464 .808 1.272
4 Jake Lamb .414 29 2015 35 29 4 12 1 9 6 3 .414 .514 .690 1.204
5 Chris Young .410 39 2012 46 39 8 16 5 13 6 5 .410 .500 .897 1.397
6 Carlos Baerga .406 32 2003 36 32 3 13 2 11 1 1 .406 .400 .688 1.088
7 Didi Gregorius .400 25 2013 27 25 5 10 2 2 1 7 .400 .423 .800 1.223
8 Geraldo Perdomo .400 40 2023 48 40 11 16 1 11 5 11 .400 .478 .650 1.128

