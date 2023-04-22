Snake Bytes: 4/22 Nine to nothing

Team News



Gotta be the shoes? Old cleats help Gallen build scoreless streak (Steve Gilbert)

https://www.mlb.com/news/zac-gallen-extends-scoreless-streak-beyond-21-innings



D-backs’ Zac Gallen Ks 11 to become MLB’s strikeout leader in win over Padres

“Today was a special day for Zac Gallen,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. “He had all this stuff, he had all his pitches working.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3521030/d-backs-zac-gallen-ks-11-to-become-mlbs-strikeout-leader-in-win-over-padres/

‘Gotta be the shoes’: D-Backs’ Zac Gallen credits cleats for dominant start (Nick Piecoro)

“First time this year that my delivery felt fully in sync,” Gallen said. “I felt like the last few starts I was just kind of was getting by with the fastball. (On Friday night) I felt like I could command it pretty much to all four quadrants and I had some extra life and some extra velo. I was happy with how I felt today.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/21/gotta-be-the-shoes-dbacks-zac-gallen-credits-cleats-for-dominant-start/70141385007/

Zac Gallen Embraces the Stopper Role

“It wasn’t something I really thought about until last year, just having a talk with Torey. He said, this is what the elite level guys in baseball do. They’re the stopper in terms of your team is on the skid, or you’re facing a team that’s hot. He [Lovullo] challenged me to go out there and take that role.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/zac-gallen-embraces-the-stopper-role

Why the Diamondbacks did not call up Brandon Pfaadt to replace Madison Bumgarner

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/20/why-diamondbacks-did-not-call-up-brandon-pfaadt-to-replace-madison-bumgarner/70136553007/



Other Baseball



Catcher jumps on pitcher to end perfect game bid

https://www.mlb.com/news/drew-smyly-perfect-game-broken-up

Ohtani strikes out 11, lowers ERA to 0.64

“It’s probably the best stuff I’ve ever seen,” said catcher Chad Wallach, who connected on a two-run homer in the third in his season debut. “It’s fun for me to sit back there and just catch pitches.”

https://www.mlb.com/angels/news/shohei-ohtani-strikes-out-11-in-win-vs-royals

Vlad Jr. adamant he won’t join Yankees: ‘I will never change that’

Guerrero said that his favorite city to play in outside of Canada was New York, but that’s only because he loves “[crushing] ‘Los Yanquistas’ (Yankees fans) and the Yankees.” When asked if he’d ever play for the Yankees at that time, Guerrero replied, “No, not even dead.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/vladimir-guerrero-jr-says-he-will-never-play-for-yankees

Rays Tie MLB Record With Homers in 20 Straight Games, Beat White Sox on Walk-Off

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/news/tampa-bay-rays-tie-major-league-record-with-homers-in-20-straight-games-beat-white-sox-on-walk-off

The Oakland Athletics Chapter Is Closing...as is my fandom

https://www.athleticsnation.com/2023/4/20/23691108/the-oakland-athletics-chapter-is-closing-as-is-my-fandom



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 346



This day in history:

The first National League game was played in 1876, amongst other things.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/april-22



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/April_22



Craving ice is a symptom of iron deficiency.

If you like munching on ice, you might have anemia. The compulsive eating of ice is also known as pagophagia, and could possibly be a subconscious way of cooling mouth inflammation caused by iron deficiency.



A french pig was executed for killing a child.

A pig from the middle ages was tied to a crime involving a murder. The pig was said to have come in contact with a child’s face which caused complications due to the injuries. Ultimately, this led to the death of the 3-month old child. The pig was sent to jail and eventually publicly executed.

