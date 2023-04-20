Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #20: 4/20 vs. Padres

Today's Lineups PADRES DIAMONDBACKS Fernando Tatis - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Juan Soto - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Manny Machado - 3B Corbin Carroll - LF Xander Bogaerts - SS Christian Walker - 1B Jake Cronenworth - 1B Jake McCarthy - RF Matt Carpenter - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Alek Thomas - CF Trent Grisham - CF Nick Ahmed - SS Austin Nola - C Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Michael Wacha - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

Well, I’ve already reached my allocated quota of SnakePit minutes for the day. Fortunately, it has been fairly quiet at work, so that helped. But you’re not going to get much here, beyond an acknowledgment that tonight marks the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Padres. And they certainly need all the help they can get, after getting off to a less than inspiring start. Looks like the move of Tatis to the outfield is going to be a Real Thing going forward. Arizona did a good job of holding up to San Diego over the two games they played in San Diego, splitting them and outscoring the Padres 12-11. At least we won’t have to worry about a Bumgarner start, even though this is a four-game series!

It’s just a question of whether MadBum’s departure or Tatis’s arrival proves to be a bigger boost to their teams. Sub-.500 start or not, this still promised to be a stern test of the D-backs’ title credentials. With it being 4/20, I believe we have a Wes Weedcap due up. So what that will mean... well, we’ll just have to wait and see! But if the recap fails to show up at all, you’ll know the reason why! :)