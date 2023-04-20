Madison Bumgarner Designated for Assignment

Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, it appears the day we have all been waiting for has arrived. Sources are reporting that Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment. If this is true, and there is no reason to suspect it is not, the Diamondbacks now have seven days to trade or release him outright, the latter of which comes with the hefty financial cost of paying out the entirety of the remainder of his contract. Given his pedigree, it is almost certain that teams will wait for him to be released and then someone will come along and offer him an opportunity to make good through a minor league deal which could then turn into a team paying a pro-rated portion of the league minimum salary for him to pitch should he make his way back to the majors.

Sources: Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.https://t.co/kPh3nccM1K — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) April 20, 2023

As this is still a developing story, details will be added as they emerge. However, it is fair to say that yesterday’s dumpster fire performance against the Cardinals was as much about confirming suspicions as anything. Furthermore, Bumgarner’s ridiculous on-field shenanigans/behaviour during his shelling yesterday probably did not win him any fans among Arizona’s decision makers.

