Snake Bytes 4/20: All Bark and No Bite

Being overly sensitive does not win ball games.

By M_Lopez
@az_brute_squad
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks News:

[SI] Frustrated Torey Lovullo speaks about Madison Bumgarner

An obviously frustrated Torey Lovullo addressed the media after today’s game to discuss the situation and his rotation spot. Here is a transcript of that press conference Q&A

[AZC] Madison Bumgarner must be removed from rotation

Bumgarner was pulled from the start after allowing 7 earned runs in three innings Wednesday. He gave up seven hits and walked four batters, while striking out two.

Bumgarner currently has a 10.26 ERA on the season.

Poll

Will Madison Bumgarner be removed from the rotation?

view results
  • 49%
    Yes, Torey and Hazen have the balls to make this happen.
    (28 votes)
  • 50%
    No, Torey and Hazen do not have the balls to make this happen.
    (29 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

[FOX] Willson Contreras flips bat on walk after heated exchange with Madison Bumgarner

[MLB] Madison Bumgarner takes the loss in D-backs finale with Cardinals

He hinted that there might be something bothering him physically after his third start of the year against the Marlins last Friday, but he has declined to elaborate.

Asked Wednesday if he was healthy, Bumgarner paused and said, “Sure.”

Baseball News:

[USAT] Max Scherzer ejected after sticky substance check

[FN] Oakland Athletics closing in on stadium deal in Las Vegas?

[ESPN] Fernando Tatis Jr’s teammates have his back as he returns

“Because of the way he handled it,” Melvin explained. “The way he went to everybody and opened up and was remorseful. And you could tell he was being authentic. He wasn’t just having these conversations just to have them, to check the box. It wasn’t anything like that. And you could feel that.”

