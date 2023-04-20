Snake Bytes 4/20: All Bark and No Bite

[SI] Frustrated Torey Lovullo speaks about Madison Bumgarner

An obviously frustrated Torey Lovullo addressed the media after today’s game to discuss the situation and his rotation spot. Here is a transcript of that press conference Q&A

[AZC] Madison Bumgarner must be removed from rotation

Bumgarner was pulled from the start after allowing 7 earned runs in three innings Wednesday. He gave up seven hits and walked four batters, while striking out two.

Bumgarner currently has a 10.26 ERA on the season.

Poll Will Madison Bumgarner be removed from the rotation? Yes, Torey and Hazen have the balls to make this happen.

No, Torey and Hazen do not have the balls to make this happen. vote view results 49% Yes, Torey and Hazen have the balls to make this happen. (28 votes)

50% No, Torey and Hazen do not have the balls to make this happen. (29 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

[FOX] Willson Contreras flips bat on walk after heated exchange with Madison Bumgarner

Willson Contreras with the bat flip after drawing a walk and getting into an exchange with Madison Bumgarner pic.twitter.com/ZiaGFyo2Mt — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 19, 2023

[MLB] Madison Bumgarner takes the loss in D-backs finale with Cardinals

He hinted that there might be something bothering him physically after his third start of the year against the Marlins last Friday, but he has declined to elaborate.

Asked Wednesday if he was healthy, Bumgarner paused and said, “Sure.”

Baseball News:

[USAT] Max Scherzer ejected after sticky substance check

[FN] Oakland Athletics closing in on stadium deal in Las Vegas?

BREAKING: The Oakland Athletics have zeroed in on Southern Nevada, signing a binding purchase agreement for land just west of the Strip where a major-league ballpark could be constructed. https://t.co/p7ARgL8S5G — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) April 20, 2023

[ESPN] Fernando Tatis Jr’s teammates have his back as he returns

“Because of the way he handled it,” Melvin explained. “The way he went to everybody and opened up and was remorseful. And you could tell he was being authentic. He wasn’t just having these conversations just to have them, to check the box. It wasn’t anything like that. And you could feel that.”