D-backs 2, Dodgers 1: Tidings from Turambar #1

Welcome back to my sometimes fun recaps ya’ll. Celebrating our 3rd wedding anniversary up here in Prescott, so I decided to ask for a little help from our good ole buddy Chat GPT. So forgive the AI for some lapses in judgement.

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in a close game on Sunday after, with Andrew Chafin picking up the win for the Dbacks with a scoreless tenth inning, while Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard solid outing was all for naught

Davies gave up a 1st inning solo shot, but despite that he held his own quite well through 5innings until the bullpen took the baton the rest of the way.

I know it’s a small sample size but it sure is great to see our first two wins sealed by good bullpen outings.

The game was tied at 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning when (lol none of the rest of this paragraph happened). McCarthy, who had pitched six strong innings, made a critical mistake. With a runner on second base and two outs, McCarthy attempted to field a sacrifice bunt by Dbacks catcher Chris Herrmann. However, McCarthy’s throw to first base sailed wide, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

What actually happened was a pitching duel up until Corbin Carroll trotted home in the 5th off a Perdomo double; thus tying the game up at 1-1.

(lol at Chat GPT on these next two paragraphs)

The Dodgers had several chances to tie the game in the later innings, but the Arizona bullpen held strong. Chafin came in to pitch the tenth inning and struck out two batters, including Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, to seal the win.

With the victory, the Diamondbacks improved to 69-57 on the season and moved within three games of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night in the second game of their three-game series.

Not sure where HAL was pulling some of this info but I love it.

Chafin did get the W though and a good small ball baseball lead by the lightning fast legs of Carroll and McCarthy got us the lead and ultimately the win in the 9th.

Splitting this tough series in LA is huge, even this early in the season.

The future is now folks….

Bells and whistles, by Jim

Paul Bunyan: Jake McCarthy, +32.1%

Jimi Hendrix: Castro, +19.6%; Perdomo, +18.7%; Chafin, +13.3%; Davies, +13.1%; Marte, +10.6%; McGough, +10.5%; Walker, +10.5%

Lizzie Borden: Jose Herrera, -21.0%

Jack Torrance: Gurriel, -19.5%; Thomas, -15.7%; Carroll, -14.7%

It’s the first time since 2018, the D-backs have not lost a series in Dodger Stadium, though if you looked at any stat bar the W-L, you would certainly believe they did so. Which ties in to the comment of the thread. The most-rec’d one was by VW Beetle, but was unbecoming of a D-backs victory, so I’ll go with kilnborn’s comment instead:

The D-backs also became the first team since the 1967 Giants to draw only one walk over the first four games of the season. They also issued no fewer than NINETEEN. However, if you’d told me before Opening Day. we’d end the first series with the same record as both the Dodgers and the Padres, I’d have taken it. A four-way tie for first place in the NL West! Woo-hoo! Onto San Diego tomorrow...