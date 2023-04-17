Snake Bytes 4/17: Rated ZG

[SI] Zac Gallen out duels Sandy Alcantara in Diamondback’s win

Gallen worked ahead most of the afternoon, throwing 16 of 23 first pitch strikes. In his last outing against the Brewers, Gallen made heavy use of the curveball, throwing a career high 40. This game he was aggressive with the fastball, throwing 49 of them with excellent command. His velocity was up about 1 MPH against his season average. This time around Gallen turned to his cutter as the primary secondary pitch, throwing 20 of them, but also mixed in some curveballs and changeups.

The D-backs’ former top prospect got things going with a double in the second inning and scored three batters later on an RBI single from Alek Thomas. Then, Carroll yanked his fourth homer of the year — a two-run blast — an impressive Statcast-projected 414 feet to center field to cap a four-run sixth inning for Arizona.

Arizona ranks third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 Ks per contest. The Diamondbacks have scored 69 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

[Yahoo] Trevor Bauer, shunned by MLB, makes Japanese baseball debut

Bauer is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to the majors where he was unable to find work this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

