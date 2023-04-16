Tidings from Turambar: D-backs 5, Fish 0

Record: 9-7. Pace: 91-71. Change on 2022: +3.

I decided to take my article on the road today and went to JT‘s Bar & Grill; a true institution of wings and beer.

Gallen starts off hot striking out the first two Fish of the afternoon and ending things with a long out to left. A cool 14pitches to start things off is just what the doctor ordered.

CC starts us out in the 2nd by plunking De La Cruz with a frozen rope to left. Got scored as an error but I’ll view it as a double in my eyes.

King Alek brings home CC a short while later and we find ourselves on too early here in this highly billed pitchers duel between two likely Cy Young candidates. Sign me up! 1-0 going in to the bottom of the 2nd.

Gallen cruises through another stress free inning in the 2nd and regrettable Alcantara also gets back in to his winning stride. Thus with another bloodless Gallen frame in the 3rd this game shifts in to ludicrous speed.

LOL. 40min ago the game started and we’re already in the 4th.

Just noticed the scoring gods smiled upon CC’s early hit and changed it from an error to the double he deserved. Nice.

Gallen’s bid for a no-no ends in the 5th off a De La Cruz frozen rope to center. Zac had a good go of it though.

So we’re off to the 6th still holding on to our tiny lead with both Gallen and Alcantara pitching their minds out. I dare say I’ll be home a whole hour earlier than I planned. My wife might actually be annoyed by that.

Then the wheels fell off for the Fish….

Rojas reached on an error, Pavin brings him home, then CWalk brings him home with a double all capper off by a CC 2run bomb. 5-0 winning yo.

Another Gallen scoreless frame and those first two starts fir him seem like a lifetime ago. He’s on fire.

5-0 going in to the bottom of the 7th and Alcantara’s night is done. He’ll still have himself a Cy Young sort of season, but at least for one game we got to him.

Gallen’s night ends after 6.2 innings allowing 2hits and striking out 7. A very good afternoon for Zac, very solid indeed. If only he could take Mad Bums starts……

Ginkel finishes what Gallen started in the 7th and we’re zooming right along in to the 8th with just under 2hrs of baseball being played, yay fast game!

Nelson’s comes for Ginkel to put things away here in the 9th and promptly allows the first 2 Fish he faces to reach prompting me to order another beer when I had been planning to leave.

The baseball gods were kind to me though and a quick pop out is followed up by a double play and out. Dbacks salvage this series, somewhat.

Still on top of the division folks!!!!!!!

Bells and whistles, by Jim

Cake: Zac Gallen, +32.4%

Presents: Corbin Carroll, +10.8%

Being older: Nick Ahmed, -8.9%

Comment of the day goes, in a joint effort, to kilnborn and his straight man, Michael McDermott.

The win ensures that the D-backs can keep Mt .500 firmly in the rear-view mirror for a bit longer, and they’re also guaranteed at least a share of first place for another day. The team moves on to St. Louis for the second half of this road trip, where a three-game set against the Cardinals starts tomorrow night. Merrill Kelly is the scheduled starter for Arizona, with a first pitch at 4:45 pm, Arizona time. I’m now off for some of that cake...