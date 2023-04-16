Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #16: 4/16 @ Marlins

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS MARLINS Josh Rojas - 3B Jazz Chisholm - CF Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Garrett Cooper - 1B Pavin Smith - DH Luis Arraez - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Corbin Carroll - LF Bryan De La Cruz - LF Jake McCarthy - RF Avisail Garcia - RF Nick Ahmed - SS Jean Segura - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Jacob Stallings - C Jose Herrera - C Jon Berti - SS Zac Gallen - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP

Yeah, getting up early on a Sunday to write a Gameday Thread when it’s my birthday is not going to happen. SB Nation do not pay me enough for that. There’s your line-ups. Go, D-backs. Something about our ace versus their ace, Zac Gallen going up against Sandy Alcantara, is your narrative for the game. Oh, and the first batter Gallen gets to face will be the man for whom he was traded, Jazz Chisholm. Discuss.