Snake Bytes: 4/16 Nelson Ohtani’d?

Team News



D-backs blow late lead to Marlins, drop first series of year

https://arizonasports.com/story/3520103/d-backs-blow-late-lead-to-marlins-drop-first-series-of-year/



D-backs Can’t Support Nelson’s Gem, Lose Series to Marlins

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/arizona-diamondbacks-ryne-nelson-gem-lose-series-to-miami-marlins



Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll adjusting, learning in season’s opening weeks

“I know that he wants to get a hit every at-bat — that’s what young hitters go through — but he’s doing a great job,” Lovullo said. “There are small assessments along the way. The baserunning blunder, trying to do too much. Probably per at-bat, trying to do too much — and not getting on base via the walk. Those are some things that we’re talking about here that are more fine-tuning him. But he’ll get there. He’s an exceptional talent and he’s done very well up to this point.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/15/diamondbacks-corbin-carroll-adjusting-learning-in-seasons-opening-weeks/70118800007/



Despite rough start to season, Diamondbacks to stick with Madison Bumgarner in rotation

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/04/15/arizona-diamondbacks-to-stick-with-madison-bumgarner-starting-rotation/70118371007/



Entrusted with key roles, kids continue to shine

“When they’re flashing the leather out there, it makes it a lot easier to pitch,” Nelson said. “And I always have confidence in these guys. They make great plays all the time. So nothing new.”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/ryne-nelson-pitches-6-strong-innings-in-d-backs-loss-to-marlins



HR power, stellar glove work on display for Lawlar at Double-A

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/dbacks-jordan-lawlar-shows-off-power-and-defense?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage



Other Baseball



Trout reaches another historic milestone with 300th career double

Trout became the fourth player all time with at least 300 career doubles, 300 career homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season. And he joined some impressive company, as Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famer Willie Mays are the only other players to reach those marks before turning 32.

https://www.mlb.com/news/mike-trout-records-300th-career-double



*



Miggy’s 3,095th hit is a 1st for him in Tigers’ dramatic W

https://www.mlb.com/news/miguel-cabrera-walks-off-tigers-on-jackie-robinson-day-2023



Peralta’s walk-off provides Dodgers’ first big moment of ‘23

https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/news/david-peralta-hits-pinch-hit-walk-off-single-for-dodgers



‘I’m enjoying the mind games’: Kikuchi boasts confidence in win

https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/news/yusei-kikuchi-strikes-out-nine-in-blue-jays-win



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 344



Dogs like squeaking toys because it sounds like their prey.

Dogs are known to have a fixation on squeaky toys. Although dogs have been domesticated by man, they still retain some of their animal instincts – which is why squeaky toys stimulate them. Squeaky toys almost sound like small prey screaming for their life.



Fried chicken came from Scotland.

In the Middle Ages, it was a Scottish tradition to deep fry chicken. While immigrating to the Southern United States, the Scots bought the dish over. From there, it became a staple for American cuisine.



I dont know about that one....



An episode of Peppa Pig was banned from Australian television.

Their offense? The episode taught children not to fear spiders. Given how many venomous spiders live in Australia, it’s only natural to ban it for the safety of the kids watching.



Makes sense in a place where everything tries to kill you.