Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #15: 4/15 @ Marlins

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS MARLINS Ketel Marte - 2B Jazz Chisholm - CF Josh Rojas - 3B Jon Berti - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Garrett Cooper - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Bryan De La Cruz - LF Evan Longoria - DH Avisail Garcia - DH Corbin Carroll - CF Jesus Sanchez - RF Nick Ahmed - SS Jean Segura - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Nick Fortes - C Jake McCarthy - RF Garrett Hampson - 2B Ryne Nelson - RHP Braxton Garrett - LHP

I spent most of the morning ranting about Madison Bumgarner. That was originally going to be here, but it kinda went on a bit, and I decided it would be better served by being its own article. That did, however, take up the time I’d allocated for the Gameday Thread, so all I’ll say is: do better, Diamondbacks. That applies on both sides of the ball. We need starting pitching which allows fewer than a run per inning, and also offense which, to be honest, needs to have considerably more well constructed at-bats than they had in the series opener. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, at least.