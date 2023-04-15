Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #15: 4/15 @ Marlins

Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|MARLINS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Jazz Chisholm - CF
|Josh Rojas - 3B
|Jon Berti - SS
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Garrett Cooper - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Bryan De La Cruz - LF
|Evan Longoria - DH
|Avisail Garcia - DH
|Corbin Carroll - CF
|Jesus Sanchez - RF
|Nick Ahmed - SS
|Jean Segura - 3B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Nick Fortes - C
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Garrett Hampson - 2B
|Ryne Nelson - RHP
|Braxton Garrett - LHP
I spent most of the morning ranting about Madison Bumgarner. That was originally going to be here, but it kinda went on a bit, and I decided it would be better served by being its own article. That did, however, take up the time I’d allocated for the Gameday Thread, so all I’ll say is: do better, Diamondbacks. That applies on both sides of the ball. We need starting pitching which allows fewer than a run per inning, and also offense which, to be honest, needs to have considerably more well constructed at-bats than they had in the series opener. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, at least.
