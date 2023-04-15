PYWs 23: Week 3

Welcome back! Last week, I asked you, once again, to find some way to improve the old, decrepit stadium that is younger than I am known as Chase Field. We all know that it’s broken down. The roof is a death trap, the AC actually blows Joker Gas instead of cold air, and legend has it that the remnants of Ken Kendricks’ soul can be seen haunting the causeways on a new moon on the winter solstice. Anyway, nothing a fresh coat of paint won’t fix, so let’s see what you came up with!

In third place, we have a tie between gzimmerm and SpencerO’gara with 3 recs!

Gzimmerm’s idea happening might be the only way Spencer’s reality happens at this point.

In second place, we have Justin27 and kilnborn with 4 recs!

GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT KENDRICK

Madison Bumgarner would still find a way to give up a home run. Don’t worry.

And taking the top spot in our podium this week is Jack Sommers!

Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope

Standings Players Score Players Score Jack Sommers 9 Spencer O'Gara 7 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 kilnborn 4 Smurf1000 3 gzimmerm 3

It’s early going, but Jack is already in a familiar spot at the top of the standings. He’s hardly running away with it, however, with everyone on the board right now still within striking distance of the top spot. It’s not even out of the question that a brand new contender could take first next week with a strong initial showing.

This week, tell me something that will happen before Madison Bumgarner is removed from the rotation. Go!