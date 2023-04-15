 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PYWs 23: Week 3

Last call for stadium improvements!

By Imstillhungry95
MLS: CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals-Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back! Last week, I asked you, once again, to find some way to improve the old, decrepit stadium that is younger than I am known as Chase Field. We all know that it’s broken down. The roof is a death trap, the AC actually blows Joker Gas instead of cold air, and legend has it that the remnants of Ken Kendricks’ soul can be seen haunting the causeways on a new moon on the winter solstice. Anyway, nothing a fresh coat of paint won’t fix, so let’s see what you came up with!

In third place, we have a tie between gzimmerm and SpencerO’gara with 3 recs!

gzimmerm - Have the home bullpen feature actual bulls so Mason Saunders can ride them during his waning years as a reliever. After retirement he can continue to entertain the outfield fans as a rodeo clown.
SpencerO’gara - Interactive History Museum where fans can enjoy the top moments of the franchise so far. Make it mostly video so you can add continually as we win the next 30 consecutive World Series.

Gzimmerm’s idea happening might be the only way Spencer’s reality happens at this point.

In second place, we have Justin27 and kilnborn with 4 recs!

Justin27 - A clock above the scoreboard?

GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT KENDRICK

kilnborn - A giant turntable under the stadium, so that when a Dback hits a home-run that would otherwise be just foul, the entire stadium could be rotated so that the ball would land fair. Likewise, opponent home-runs balls down the line could have an opposite rotation put in, to force them foul.

Madison Bumgarner would still find a way to give up a home run. Don’t worry.

And taking the top spot in our podium this week is Jack Sommers!

This is obvious, isn’t it ? A&nbsp;Snakepit&nbsp;! Put it in place of the pool, which only a very few can use anyway. The Snakepit can even be interactive, fans can go into the pit, while other fans get to watch their attempts at survival (followed by a picture of two people standing in a pen literally filled with snakes)

Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope

Standings

Players Score
Jack Sommers 9
Spencer O'Gara 7
Steak85 5
Justin27 4
kilnborn 4
Smurf1000 3
gzimmerm 3

It’s early going, but Jack is already in a familiar spot at the top of the standings. He’s hardly running away with it, however, with everyone on the board right now still within striking distance of the top spot. It’s not even out of the question that a brand new contender could take first next week with a strong initial showing.

This week, tell me something that will happen before Madison Bumgarner is removed from the rotation. Go!

