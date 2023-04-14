SnakeBytes 4.14: To Miami

Diamondbacks News

(Sports Illustrated) Diamondbacks Pass Their First Test of the 2023 Season

The Diamondbacks were going to be tested early, thanks to a grueling early-season schedule. Facing the Dodgers, Padres, and Brewers for the first four series of the season, the D-backs saw it as a chance to measure themselves against the top teams in the National League. They were able to secure series splits on the road and won both series at home to finish with an 8-5 record.

(AZ Central) Meet Dave McKay, the man behind the Diamondbacks’ baserunning success

Baseball’s new rules have created a stolen-base environment unseen in the sport for more than a decade. The Diamondbacks are well-positioned to take advantage of it. They have a young, athletic and speedy roster. And, perhaps just as important, they also employ McKay.

MLB News

(MLBTR) Marlins, Archie Bradley Agree To Minor League Deal

The Marlins have signed reliever Archie Bradley to a minor league contract, tweets Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. He’ll presumably head to Triple-A Jacksonville.

(MLB.com) 13-0 Rays tie MLB Modern Era record to start season

The Rays have matched the 1982 Braves and ‘87 Brewers for the longest winning streak to start a season in MLB’s Modern Era. The only team to win more games in a row at the outset of a season was the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who went 20-0 before losing a game.

(CNN) MLB umpire Larry Vanover hospitalized after getting hit in head by throw during Yankees-Guardians game

“They’re going to do a concussion test and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on,” Guccione told a pool reporter. “But he did have that glazed look on him. He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates and I was like, ‘Alright. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”

(ESPN) Matt Williams back with Padres following cancer surgery

Matt Williams was back with the San Diego Padres for the start of their current homestand Thursday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth near his colon.

Williams, 57, won’t resume his regular role as third-base coach for at least another four weeks but will sit in the dugout during the Padres’ home games and hopes to be cleared for travel during a follow-up visit Friday.