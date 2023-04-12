Brewers 7 @ Diamondbacks 1: No Hitter? No, No No-No

Record: 7-5 (.583), tied for First in the NL West with SD

This was a game all about the pitching. Unfortunately for the good guys, Corbin Burnes broke out of his early season slump in a better way than Merrill Kelly did.

Today's Lineups BREWERS DIAMONDBACKS Christian Yelich - DH Josh Rojas - 3B Willy Adames - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Rowdy Tellez - 1B Pavin Smith - 1B Brian Anderson - RF Evan Longoria - DH Garrett Mitchell - CF Corbin Carroll - LF Victor Caratini - C Jake McCarthy - RF Brice Turang - 2B Gabriel Moreno - C Joey Wiemer - LF Alek Thomas - CF Mike Brosseau - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Corbin Burnes - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

First

Top

Kelly struck Yelich out looking to start the game. But he walked Adames next, somewhat negating the K. Tellez grounded out to pitcher (it was not a close play at first). Anderson then grounded out to second.

Bottom

Rojas wasted no time flying out to right. Marte followed that up with a ground out to second, just as quickly. Pavin Smith struck out swinging to end the frame. Burnes threw 10 total pitches...

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Second

Top

Kelly struck Mitchell out looking to begin the second. Caratini then grounded out to third. Turang then struck out swinging. Kelly up to 34 total pitches through 2 though.

Bottom

This is where I had to commute home from my “day” job. So until the 5th will be abbreviated. Longo and Carroll flew out to right. Then McCarthy struck out looking.

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Third

Top

Wiemer walked to lead off. Then stole second, but was thrown out attempting to steal third. Brosseau and Yelich struck out swinging.

Bottom

Moreno singled to center. Thomas grounded into a double play. Then Perdomo struck out swinging.

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Fourth

Top

Adames grounded out to third. Tellez lined out to center and Anderson flew out to right.

Bottom

Rojas struck out swinging. Marte lined out to center and Smith also struck out swinging.

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Fifth

Top

Mitchell grounded out to first. Then Kelly hit Caratini. Turang ended the inning with a double play grounder though.

Bottom

Longoria struck out swinging. Carroll worked a long at bat, but did strike out looking. McCarthy grounded out to first on the first pitch he saw... I know Burnes is a Cy Young Winning Pitcher, but I really thought we’d show a LITTLE more gumption against him.

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Sixth

Top

Wiemer grounded to third on a VERY CLOSE play. But Rojas made a great throw to beat the young speedster. Brosseau then struck out swinging in a 9-pitch at bat! Yelich then earned himself a Golden Sombrero with a swing and a miss!

Bottom

Moreno grounded out to third. Thomas grounded out to second on a single pitch. Perdomo struck out looking.

Brewers 0, Diamondbacks 0

Seventh

Top

Adames greeted a tired Merrill Kelly with a solo home run straight to deep center! Tellez then walked. Anderson also walked. It was at this point that Miguel Castro took over. Mitchell singled to right, loading the bases. Caratini walked a run home. Castro managed to foul out to third. Wiemer grounded out to second, scoring another run. Brosseau doubled to left, scoring an additional two runs... Fireballers are fun until they aren’t.

Kyle Nelson then replaced Castro. Yelich grounded out to second. This was the first time in 7 at bats he hadn’t struck out. Talk about bad contracts on “small market” teams...

Bottom

Rojas grounded out to short. Marte followed suit. Smith then grounded out to second on one pitch...

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 0

Eighth

Top

Jose Ruiz on the mound now. Welcome to Arizona bud! He got Adames to ground out to short. Tellez then homered to right field. Anderson grounded out to second. Mitchell punched a ball past Marte for a single. Caratini did the same up the middle, nearly hitting Ruiz on the mound. Turang struck out swinging, finally ending the inning.

Bottom

Longo flew out to deeeeeep center field. Carroll then flew out to center as well. McCarthy also hit the ball to center, but his dropped in for a hit! Moreno singled to right/center, advancing McCarthy to third! Thomas grounded out to second though, ending the threat.

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 0

Ninth

Top

Carlos Vargas on the mound now. Wiemer struck out swinging. Brosseau homered to right. Yelich finally singled to left. Adames grounded into a double play where Marte tagged Yelich.

Bottom

Perdomo flew out to left on one pitch. I missed a few innings, but it does not appear patience was the goal tonight for the snakes. Rojas immediately proves this wrong by earning a long at bat walk! Marte grounded to first and they got Rojas at second, but couldn’t turn the double play. Marte took second on defensive indifference. Smith singled to right, SCORING MARTE! Smith took second on defensive indifference. Longo ended the fun by fouling out to first to end the game.

Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1

Conclusion

Well. It’s hard to argue with this being a great game. It was an absolute pitchers’ duel until it wasn’t anymore in the Seventh. Merrill got himself back on track overall. It was very pleasant to watch. But he went up against a resurgent Corbin Burnes who stopped Arizona’s small ball technique.

Unfortunately Castro and Ruiz were not good today and the overall score reflects that.

MrRbi17 takes it home tonight because he summed up the entire game pretty well in two sentences. No Sedona Red comments tonight. 79 total.

Drey Jameson starts for the first time this season against TBD since Brandon Woodruff just went on the IL for Milwaukee. I’m guessing a bullpen game personally, but who knows. 12:40pm local start time.