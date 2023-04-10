Snake Bytes 4/10: Passion Play

[SI] Diamondbacks blitz Grove to secure series win over Dodgers

“On a Sunday, day games, last game of the series, you really try and come out and make statements early that ensures that you’re ready to play a baseball game. I thought we did a really good job of that” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. “Despite falling behind 1-0, we came out, we played engaged baseball. We had so many quality at-bats, hustle plays, stolen bases, and good defensive plays. I thought it was a really good win for us today.

[AZC] In dominant series win, Diamondbacks flip the script against the Dodgers

“We went out and we put a lot of pressure on their starting pitcher,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m a firm believer in momentum and once that tide starts, we’ve gotta be ready to take advantage of that. And we did that today.”

[AZS]Diamondbacks slot Drey Jameson into starting rotation following Zach Davies injury

“It will be a great opportunity for him to get back to where I think he is most comfortable and most happy,” Lovullo said.

In 8.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen this this season, Jameson surrendered two earned runs for a 2.16 ERA. He competed for a rotation spot in spring training, but Ryne Nelson earned the No. 5 spot. The D-backs will rely on two rookie starters for the foreseeable future.

[MLBTR] Diamondbacks place Zach Davies on 15 day IL, select Peter Soloman

Solomon’s promotion could be a hint to Arizona’s intentions, as while Solomon is a starter himself, his shaky results in the minors might suggest that he’s suited to a relief role at the MLB level. The Diamondbacks might move Jameson to the rotation and then use Solomon in Jameson’s role as a multi-inning reliever (albeit in lower-leverage situations).

[ESPN] Diamondbacks acquire RHP Jose Ruiz from White Sox

Ruiz, 28, was designated for assignment Friday after allowing nine runs on eight hits in four relief appearances this season, his sixth with the White Sox.

Baseball News:

[MLB] Oneil Cruz fractures ankle on collision, benches clear around him

The injury occurred in the bottom of the sixth when Cruz attempted to score from third on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ weakly hit grounder right at Chicago’s Yoán Moncada. Cruz hustled down the line but didn’t begin to slide until he was several feet from home, causing him to awkwardly barrel into Zavala, who leapt to grab Moncada’s throw and tried to maintain a sliding lane. Cruz’s left leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the ground, and he instantly writhed in pain.

[ESPN] Rays improve to 8-0, extending MLB’s best start in 20 years

“When you’re winning games like this, a lot of things got to be going well,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “So, I think we’re all pretty impressed with every facet out there.”