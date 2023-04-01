Snake Bytes 4/1: Diamondbacks Win, No Foolin’!

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1

An 11-pitch at-bat by Will Smith in the first set the tone for Merrill Kelly’s evening. LAter, Mookie Betts deposited a solo-shot into the seats against reliever Drey Jameson who got to be the “long man” in just the second game of the season. Despite these troubles, the Diamondbacks were still down only 1-0 when Evan Longoria and Kyle Lewis came to bat as pinch-hitters in the eighth inning. Longo doubled and then Kyle Lewis launched Arizona’s first home run of the season over the head of David Peralta. The blast gave the Diamondbacks the lead and then Andrew Chafin pitched a 10-pitch clean inning to close out the game in the ninth.

The first inning could have been much worse if not for this play to lead things off for the Dodgers.

PSA: Our first baseman plays better defense than yours. pic.twitter.com/4Sa2K62Uwn — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) April 1, 2023

Lewis Jameson Lead Arizona to First Win of 2023

Drey Jameson was brought on in relief of Merrill Kelly who had a short outing. He tossed four innings of one-run ball. Then, Kyle Lewis came on as a pinch-hitter with one on in the eighth. Lewis proceeded to hit a home run, Arizona’s first of the season, giving the Snakes the lead, one they managed to hold.

Arizona Stuns with Late Homer

This is pretty much what the team picked up Kyle Lewis to do.

This is why the #Dbacks went out and got Kyle Lewis in the off-season! Big 2-run homer to take a 2-1 lead after being blanked for 7 innings. pic.twitter.com/CKjeZOOKwh — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 1, 2023

Diamondbacks Acquire Anthony Misiewicz

What’s that phrase about insanity and trying the same things over and over again?

Other Baseball News

Padres Extend Jake Cronenworth, 7-yr/$80MM

The contract does not start until next season, so San Diego’s luxury tax is unaffected by this signing. The deal buys out Cronenworth’s final two arbitration years plus another five of free agency. The deal will take the middle infielder through his age 36 season, a gamble to be sure.

MLB Investigating Incident Between Rendon, Fan

Just when the Angels finally get Rendon back to put together with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, something like this happens. Details on the incident are still scarce, but there will no doubt be a flood of information uncovered over the course of the next few days.

Anthony Rendon was on the verge of fighting a fan pic.twitter.com/6AYPvKjn4g — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2023

Minor Leaguers Sign CBA with 99% Approval

The first minor league CBA to be signed since the minor leagues came under the umbrella of the MLBPA brings significant pay increases and a host of other smaller items. It has been a long time coming, but minor leaguers may finally start seeing some real improvements in livelihood.

Reflections on the Revolution in Minor League Labor Relations

This may indeed be a deal in which both sides wind up “winning”, although it does feel like owners are still being somewhat short-sighted.