Pit Your Wits ‘24: Week 1

It’s the first Saturday of the baseball season, and normally, that would mean the return of Pit Your Wits. Sadly, I have had to make the hard, painful decision that I have to walk away from PYW’s. It’s been a great run, but...

APRIL FOOLS!!

Welcome to everyone’s favorite baseball-inspired Snakepit Variety Game Show! Back for my eighth (?!) season of PYW’s, it is yours truly, ISH95. The format is unchanged from previous years, but for those just joining us or needing a refresher...

Every week, I’ll give you guys a new prompt for you to work with. It could be a photo to caption, something timely, based off a baseball news story of the week, or something else entirely. You give your best response in the comments, and then vote on the other responses using that rec button. The top three rec getting posts will earn podium spots and points directly correlating to the number of recs they got.

The season will be split into to halves. they will be two equal halves of 12 weeks each, with one break in the middle. The All Star Break will have no impact on the schedule. At the end of the first half, the commenter who has the most points will be declared the first finalist, then we wipe the leaderboard and start over for the second half to find our second finalist.

At the end of the season, we will have a championship week, where the two finalists will face off in a head to head battle where you, the reader, will judge their body of work based off their top three rec’d entries from their half of the season. You’ll then vote between the two, and the winner will be our PYW’s champion.

Any and all ties in final finishing position will be decided based on number of appearances on the weekly podium. If by some chance those are also tied, that tie will be broken with... I dunno, probably a coinflip.

For all of this to work, though, you need a prompt, so without further ado...

The Diamondbacks have decided this season to forego traditional bullpen roles. Come up with a non-traditional bullpen role that you think would be a perfect fit in this non-conforming bullpen. Go!