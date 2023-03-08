Diamondbacks 2, Rangers 0: Tommy and company prove baseball wizards.

Record: 5-8-1. Change on 2022: -1

Tommy Henry and five relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout of the Texas Rangers at Salt River Fields this afternoon. The D-backs pitching staff combined to strike out a dozen batters, while walking only one. Henry got it going with four shutout innings on three hits with a trio of strikeouts, and was extended to 56 pitches. Miguel Castro and Scott McGough followed with the next two frames - the latter saw zero balls in play, with three strikeouts around a walk. Corbin Martin got the next four outs, with three more strikeouts, then Justin Martinez threw five pitches, the slowest of which was measured at 100.8 mph, and the fastest was... oh, see below. Carlos Vargas then finished things off with a scoreless ninth.

The offense was just good enough to get over the finish line, managing only five hits and one walk. The two extra-base knocks were by our former Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel doubled, and also had an RBI single, while Gabriel Moreno swatted an eighth-inning insurance home-run, his second of spring. [In related news: Daulton Varsho is 4-for-21, with a .465 OPS. #WeWonTheTrade] As you can imagine, this was over in a hurry, with a game time of just two hours and ten minutes. Off day tomorrow, then it’s back to the West for the D-backs, to face the Reds at Goodyear on Friday. Brandon Pfaadt starts there, while we can also keep an eye on Madison Bumgarner, who pitches a B game versus the Cubs at SRF.