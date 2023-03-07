Diamondbacks 3, Athletics 9: Zac attacked

Record: 4-8-1. Change on 2022: -1

Zac Gallen’s first start of 2023 was a bit shaky. Eight pitches in, he was a run down, as the A’s started off double, RBI single. He escaped the inning without further damage, but it was still a 27-pitch frame. He was relieved with one out in the second, then came out again in the third inning, being lifted once more with two outs and two on. Blake Rogers then took six attempts to get the final out, allowing both inherited runners to score as well as four of his own. Gallen came out again for the fourth, and was relieved after a lead-off walk, which also came round to score. He ended with a final line of four runs in two innings, on three hits, four walks, and one strikeout. Room for improvement, let’s say.

Of the rest of the pitchers, Zach McAllister did well, retiring all three he faced after coming in with two on and no outs in the fifth. Kyle Nelson struck out in the sixth, but also loaded the bases, before Jeurys Familia, Cole Sulser and Kevin Ginkel combined to retire the last nine Oakland batters. On offense, Buddy Kennedy reached base twice with a pair of walks, and Kyle Lewis got into one, for his first home-run as a Diamondback. Blaze Alexander and Diego Castillo had the other two RBI for Arizona, in a game that still managed to come in at three minutes under three hours. Tomorrow sees the team stay at Salt River, to face the Rangers. Tommy Henry is the scheduled starter for the Diamondbacks there.