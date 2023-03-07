Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #13: vs. Athletics

If you had been wondering where Zac Gallen was, wonder no more, since he gets his first Cactus League start of spring, on the way towards what should likely be his first Opening Day start. After last year, I think Gallen has earned himself a full pass in terms of spring training numbers. As long as he’s healthy, he can go out there and work on an eephus pitch every start, and I’ll be fine with that. No TV for that one, but there is a webcast somewhere on dbacks.com. I’ll post the direct link in the comments as soon as I figure out what it is.

Line-up