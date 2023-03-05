Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3: MadBum is... present.

Record: 4-6-1. Change on 2022: 0

The slow roll-out of the Diamondbacks’ anticipated rotation took another step forward this afternoon in Goodyear, with Madison Bumgarner making his first Cactus League appearance. I wouldn’t say he was exactly firing on all cylinders out of the gate. It was moe like deuces wild, MadBum, being charged with two runs on two hits and two walks, with two hit batters. He did go three innings though, so that’s nice. He was noncommittal as ever afterward: “First one of the year, even for me, it still moves faster than others. Kind of reevaluate after this one, and the next one will hopefully be a little better, and we can work on what shows up.”

Three potential bullpen candidates did post zeroes, in Scott McGough, Corbin Martin and Justin Martinez. The last had the most interesting zero, loading the bases on a hit and two walks, before getting his second and third strikeouts to escape damage - again, he touched three digits. On offense, Corbin Carroll reached base all four times he was up, with a double and three walks. Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo and Diego Castillo each had a hit and a walk for Arizona, the last named also adding a stolen base. Tomorrow, it’s off up to Surprise for a game against the Royals. Drey Jameson looks to continue his strong start, but looks like there’s no broadcast for that contest.