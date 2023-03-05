Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #11: @ Guardians

We have played ten games in spring, but have yet to see both Bumgarner and likely Opening Day starter for the Diamondbacks, Zac Gallen (he’s scheduled for Tuesday’s game). It's an interesting strategy: I presume Torey Lovullo and crew know what they're doing, and have a specific plan. Also making their first appearance of spring is Kyle Lewis, who has been sidelined by leg issues. Given the problems he has had in the past with health, it's important for him to show he's at 100% - at least, for the DH-heavy role to which he is likely best suited.

The team also made its first batch of roster moves this morning. The following five players were reassigned to minor-league camp:

RHP Slade Cecconi

INF Deyvison De Los Santos

RHP Bryce Jarvis

INF Jordan Lawlar

LHP Blake Walston

No great surprises there. These are mostly players here to get a little bit of experience, rather than those who had a legitimate shot at the major-league roster. There are still 62 players in camp, so many more cuts come between now and Opening.

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, LF Alek Thomas, CF Jake McCarthy, RF Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Seth Beer, 1B Kyle Lewis, DH Neyfy Castillo, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Peter Solomon, RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Zach McAllister, LHP Jesse Biddle

This game is on the radio, and can be found on ESPN 620.