Snake Bytes: 3/5 Pfaadt chance

By Justin27
/ new

MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Team News


Diamondbacks’ prospect Brandon Pfaadt continues impressive spring

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/03/04/arizona-diamondbacks-brandon-pfaadt-dbacks-impressing-spring/69972273007/

Pfaadt Keeps Pressure on in Battle for Final Rotation Spot

Pfaadt spoke about his developing rapport with Kelly. He pitched to him when Kelly went to Hillsboro for rehab in the past. Kelly has been catching all of Pfaadt’s bullpens and both his starts this spring as well. “He’s been awesome back there”, Pfaadt said. “He’s somebody I can rely on. I didn’t shake him off too much today. I trust his game plan too, trusting mine, putting them together”

Kelly is impressed with Pfaadt. “He’s got that unique four pitch mix, and the ball gets on guys. He’s got a good heater. We’re working on the breaking ball, landing more of those. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and knows what he needs to do. He prepares well. It’s really a joy to catch him.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/brandon-pfaadt-keeps-pressure-on-in-battle-for-arizona-diamondbacks-final-rotation-spot

De Los Santos Powers Comeback Win Over Giants

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/arizona-diamondbacks-san-francisco-giants-deyvison-de-los-santos-powers-comeback-win

Diamondbacks Make History with Ronnie Gajownik

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-make-history-with-ronnie-gajownik


D-backs High-A manager Ronnie Gajownik gets chance as bench coach at spring training

https://arizonasports.com/story/3514571/d-backs-high-a-manager-ronnie-gajownik-gets-chance-as-bench-coach-at-spring-training/

Here’s a prediction for D-backs’ Opening Day roster

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-2023-opening-day-roster

Other Baseball

12 dream matchups for World Baseball Classic

https://www.mlb.com/news/matchups-to-watch-for-in-2023-world-baseball-classic

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Dealing With Knee Inflammation, Withdraws From WBC

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/03/vladimir-guerrero-jr-dealing-with-knee-inflammation-withdraws-from-wbc.html

Rockies To Sign Mike Moustakas

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/03/rockies-to-sign-mike-moustakas.html


Anything Goes


This day in history:
The Boston Massacre took place in 1770, and Stalin died in 1953.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/the-boston-massacre

This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/March_5

Egypt reveals newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid
https://www.kold.com/2023/03/02/egypt-reveals-newly-discovered-chamber-inside-great-pyramid/?fbclid=IwAR3RE3YU3xH_JuUetq6-I0-zf3aYdHqJRYYLIajQpb_6zyFKoe_F27pitA4

The Hawaiian alphabet contains only 13 letters.

The Hawaiian alphabet contains a total of five vowels that are both long and short. It also contains a total of eight consonants. Hawaii’s alphabet represents all the basic sounds and phonemes in their language.

The Aztecs invented popcorn.

Originally, they used this as an ornament and was used in headdresses. This ornament would be used as a way to praise their god Tlaloc, the god of maize and fertility.

Instantpot chili recipe, very good.


Just a picture of some salmon in a river....

