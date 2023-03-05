Snake Bytes: 3/5 Pfaadt chance

Team News



Ketel Marte with a smooth fake out pic.twitter.com/WfUP2hSuqw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 4, 2023



Diamondbacks’ prospect Brandon Pfaadt continues impressive spring

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/03/04/arizona-diamondbacks-brandon-pfaadt-dbacks-impressing-spring/69972273007/

Pfaadt Keeps Pressure on in Battle for Final Rotation Spot

Pfaadt spoke about his developing rapport with Kelly. He pitched to him when Kelly went to Hillsboro for rehab in the past. Kelly has been catching all of Pfaadt’s bullpens and both his starts this spring as well. “He’s been awesome back there”, Pfaadt said. “He’s somebody I can rely on. I didn’t shake him off too much today. I trust his game plan too, trusting mine, putting them together” Kelly is impressed with Pfaadt. “He’s got that unique four pitch mix, and the ball gets on guys. He’s got a good heater. We’re working on the breaking ball, landing more of those. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and knows what he needs to do. He prepares well. It’s really a joy to catch him.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/brandon-pfaadt-keeps-pressure-on-in-battle-for-arizona-diamondbacks-final-rotation-spot

De Los Santos Powers Comeback Win Over Giants

Here’s a look at De Los Santos go-ahead 2-run homer in the other split squad game. pic.twitter.com/nfoeUToY8L — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) March 4, 2023

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/arizona-diamondbacks-san-francisco-giants-deyvison-de-los-santos-powers-comeback-win



Diamondbacks Make History with Ronnie Gajownik

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-make-history-with-ronnie-gajownik



D-backs High-A manager Ronnie Gajownik gets chance as bench coach at spring training

https://arizonasports.com/story/3514571/d-backs-high-a-manager-ronnie-gajownik-gets-chance-as-bench-coach-at-spring-training/



Here’s a prediction for D-backs’ Opening Day roster

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-2023-opening-day-roster



Other Baseball



12 dream matchups for World Baseball Classic

https://www.mlb.com/news/matchups-to-watch-for-in-2023-world-baseball-classic



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Dealing With Knee Inflammation, Withdraws From WBC

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/03/vladimir-guerrero-jr-dealing-with-knee-inflammation-withdraws-from-wbc.html



Rockies To Sign Mike Moustakas

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/03/rockies-to-sign-mike-moustakas.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

The Boston Massacre took place in 1770, and Stalin died in 1953.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/the-boston-massacre



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/March_5



Egypt reveals newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

https://www.kold.com/2023/03/02/egypt-reveals-newly-discovered-chamber-inside-great-pyramid/?fbclid=IwAR3RE3YU3xH_JuUetq6-I0-zf3aYdHqJRYYLIajQpb_6zyFKoe_F27pitA4



The Hawaiian alphabet contains only 13 letters.

The Hawaiian alphabet contains a total of five vowels that are both long and short. It also contains a total of eight consonants. Hawaii’s alphabet represents all the basic sounds and phonemes in their language.



The Aztecs invented popcorn.

Originally, they used this as an ornament and was used in headdresses. This ornament would be used as a way to praise their god Tlaloc, the god of maize and fertility.



Instantpot chili recipe, very good.



Just a picture of some salmon in a river....