Diamondbacks 9/4, Giants 5/Padres 5: Win some, lose some

Record: 3-6-1. Change on 2022: 0

To begin at Salt River Fields, a poor outing by Andrew Chafin proved decisive in the defeat. He faced eight batters, but retired only two, allowing two hits, three walks and a hit batter, leading to three earned runs. The loss, however, went to Kyle Nelson, who gave up a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning, for the Padres’ other tallies. As you’d expect, that meant everyone else pitched well. Brandon Pfaadt looked impressive again, allowing a hit and a walk over three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Jeurys Familia, Miguel Castro, Zach McAllister and Kevin Ginkel all had scoreless frames, and all also kept their spring ERAs at a solid zero.

Arizona was held to six hits, all of them singles, but did draw seven walks, as opposed to just four strikeouts. Two of the hits were by Christian Walker, while Ketel Marte drew a pair of walks in the lead-off spot. Geraldo Perdomo had a hit and a walk; something called a Tim Tawa also walked twice. We’re still waiting for Evan Longoria to get his first hit spring. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout this afternoon, making his spring line 0-for-10 with seven K’s. The game was finished in two hours and forty-five minutes, with an attendance at Salt Fiver Fields of 12,023.

Over at Scottsdale, after some confusion, it ended up being Slade Cecconi who started for Arizona. He allowed a home-run to the first batter he faced, but settled down thereafter, and avoided further damage in his two innings. This was very much the B-roster of arms, and no 40-man roster pitchers worked this one. The offense showed up late, posting a crooked number in each of the last three innings. Dominic Canzone had two doubles and scored three runs, while Deyvison De Los Santos popped a go-ahead homer in the eighth, his first of spring. Corbin Carroll had a single and a walk, while Yairo Munoz tripled and walked.

Tomorrow, the D-backs travel to Goodyear to take on the Guardians. Madison Bumgarner makes his first appearance spring, with a 1:10 pm first pitch.