Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #9/10: vs. Padres/@ Giants

Two contests this afternoon, but it’s probably fair to say that most attention will be on the game against San Diego at Salt River Fields. There are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it’s the only one being covered, with the match-up being broadcast both on Bankruptcy Sports Arizona and Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM. Also, that game sees top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt take the mount for the D-backs. With all respect to Blake Walston, who is starting the road half of the split=squad day, people will generally be more interested to see what Pfaadt can do. He had a strong outing last time, with two scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and is still potentially (though unlikely) in the running for the fifth starter’s job.
Line-ups
vs. Padres at SRF
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Lourdes Gurriel, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Evan Longoria, DH
- Pavin Smith, RF
- Carson Kelly, C
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Gerardo Perdomo, SS
+ RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Mitchell Stumpo, RHP Carlos Vargas
vs. Giants at Scottsdale
- Corbin Carroll, CF
- Diego Castillo, 2B
- Jake McCarthy, RF
- Emmanuel Rivera, 3B
- Seth Beer, 1B
- P.J. Higgins, DH
- Dominic Canzone, LF
- Blaze Alexander, SS
- Jose Herrera, C
+ LHP Blake Walston, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Michel Otañez,RHP Zach McAllister, LHP Sam Clay
