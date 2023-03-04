 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #9/10: vs. Padres/@ Giants

Good job, we have two eyeballs, isn’t it?

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Two-faced Janus, sculpture in Verona, Veneto Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images

Two contests this afternoon, but it’s probably fair to say that most attention will be on the game against San Diego at Salt River Fields. There are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it’s the only one being covered, with the match-up being broadcast both on Bankruptcy Sports Arizona and Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM. Also, that game sees top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt take the mount for the D-backs. With all respect to Blake Walston, who is starting the road half of the split=squad day, people will generally be more interested to see what Pfaadt can do. He had a strong outing last time, with two scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and is still potentially (though unlikely) in the running for the fifth starter’s job.

Line-ups

vs. Padres at SRF

  1. Ketel Marte, 2B
  2. Josh Rojas, 3B
  3. Lourdes Gurriel, LF
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Evan Longoria, DH
  6. Pavin Smith, RF
  7. Carson Kelly, C
  8. Alek Thomas, CF
  9. Gerardo Perdomo, SS
    + RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Mitchell Stumpo, RHP Carlos Vargas

vs. Giants at Scottsdale

  1. Corbin Carroll, CF
  2. Diego Castillo, 2B
  3. Jake McCarthy, RF
  4. Emmanuel Rivera, 3B
  5. Seth Beer, 1B
  6. P.J. Higgins, DH
  7. Dominic Canzone, LF
  8. Blaze Alexander, SS
  9. Jose Herrera, C
    + LHP Blake Walston, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Michel Otañez,RHP Zach McAllister, LHP Sam Clay

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...