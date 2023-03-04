Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #9/10: vs. Padres/@ Giants

Two contests this afternoon, but it’s probably fair to say that most attention will be on the game against San Diego at Salt River Fields. There are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it’s the only one being covered, with the match-up being broadcast both on Bankruptcy Sports Arizona and Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM. Also, that game sees top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt take the mount for the D-backs. With all respect to Blake Walston, who is starting the road half of the split=squad day, people will generally be more interested to see what Pfaadt can do. He had a strong outing last time, with two scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and is still potentially (though unlikely) in the running for the fifth starter’s job.

Line-ups

vs. Padres at SRF

Ketel Marte, 2B Josh Rojas, 3B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Christian Walker, 1B Evan Longoria, DH Pavin Smith, RF Carson Kelly, C Alek Thomas, CF Gerardo Perdomo, SS

+ RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Mitchell Stumpo, RHP Carlos Vargas

vs. Giants at Scottsdale