SnakeBytes 3/31: And we’re off!

Well, one game in the books, and gotta say, early returns weren’t great. Not ripping up my betting slip for the Diamondbacks making the playoffs just yet though. One game, against a powerhouse team, albeit a weakened iteration. Gallen probably won’t walk a batter per inning the rest of the season, and the hitters won’t have to face Julio Urias every game either.

Torey Lovullo conceded that Gallen’s stuff began to fade during that last inning. He noted that his stuff started to look “loose” when pitching to Will Smith in the fifth. For his part Gallen seemed most disappointed in the walks and also noted that he might have felt a little gassed with the faster pace of the game.

LOS ANGELES — In a Dodgers lineup that featured two rookies and three newcomers to the roster, it was a familiar face that led the way. Catcher Will Smith had three hits and drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

It’s a new season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that also means new items and spots at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. One of the biggest changes fans will notice is the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown patio is open, and fans can buy tickets to watch the action from the terrace. It’s the first time fans have had this option since 2019. Tickets to the patio include a $40 food and beverage credit. Friday’s Front Row occupied the space since the stadium opened in 1998 until it closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson left the Valley on Wednesday for upstate New York, where an exhibit of the former star pitcher’s photography will be on display at the Fenimore Art Museum. The exhibit is centered around Johnson’s trips to East Africa, Kenya and Rwanda, where he captured images of people and unique wildlife.

The Mets’ Training Staff strikes again!

Who committed baseball’s first-ever pitch-clock violation in 2023?

Answer: Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Wainwright, 41, now in his final MLB season after announcing plans to retire following the 2023 campaign, sang the national anthem prior to the Cardinals’ season-opening 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays. Wainwright, an aspiring country music singer when his baseball career concludes, held a concert in Springfield, Ill., back in January for approximately 500 fans.